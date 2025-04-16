$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16053 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 68281 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:15 AM • 37706 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

10:31 AM • 42950 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50268 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91498 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83698 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35334 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

April 15, 02:47 PM • 60493 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109288 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Tags
Authors
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 68281 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89304 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91498 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83698 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 183632 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51984 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29238 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30269 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31572 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33855 views
Banana peel: a new ingredient for baking, healthy and delicious

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3392 views

Studies have shown that banana peel flour can improve baking. It enriches products with fiber, magnesium and antioxidants, making them healthier.

Banana peel: a new ingredient for baking, healthy and delicious

Every time you peel a banana and throw away the peel, you're throwing away a delicious, nutritious snack. Yes, one study showed that if banana peels are blanched, dried and ground into flour, they can be turned into baked goods that will be as enjoyable, if not better, than wheat-based products, UNN reports citing Science Alert.

Details

You probably never thought about cooking with banana peel. But it's not only completely safe, it's actually good for you.

During a taste test of the experiment's products, consumers reported that they were as satisfied with the taste as they were with sugar cookies. You also get a generous serving of cancer-fighting minerals and nutrients. Banana peel-enriched sugar cookies contained much more fiber, magnesium, potassium and antioxidant compounds.

- the article says.

At the same time, it is noted that adding too much banana peel flour made the cookies somewhat hard - possibly due to excess fiber. But when the batches were made with flour containing 7.5% banana peel, the texture of the cookies achieved a much more appealing balance.

As a bonus, the goods also stored well for three months at room temperature

- the authors write.

A banana taped together with duct tape sold at auction for a record $6.2 million21.11.24, 15:49 • 85337 views

They point out that using banana peel flour in breads, cakes and pastas is also worth noting.

A study of banana peel cake found that the yellow peel of the fruit provides a natural food coloring to the baked goods, as well as enhances nutrition.

- the publication notes.

The authors summarize that unprocessed banana peels have no benefits, but if prepared properly, they can actually be very tasty.

Let us remind you

By 2080, it will become economically unprofitable to grow bananas for export in many regions of Latin America and the Caribbean. According to scientists' forecasts, this will happen due to rising temperatures caused by climate change.

Crypto entrepreneur ate a banana for 6 6.2 million from a famous art object29.11.24, 17:44 • 20759 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

HealthLife hack
