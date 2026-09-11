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TOP 7 recipes for homemade pies with seasonal fruit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

A selection of seven recipes for autumn pies with apples, plums, pumpkin, cranberries, and pears. There are options with caramel and without butter.

TOP 7 recipes for homemade pies with seasonal fruit

Autumn is a wonderful reason to bake fragrant homemade pies more often. UNN has compiled the TOP 7 best recipes for your table.

“Sunken Apples” Pie

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • apples - 3 pcs.;
    • lemon - 1/2 pc.;
      • sugar - 1/2 cup;
        • butter - 9 tbsp.;
          • eggs - 3 pcs.;
            • wheat flour - 250 g;
              • baking powder - 2 tsp.;
                • salt - 1/4 tsp.;
                  • vanilla sugar - 10 g.

                    For the cream:

                    • 30% cream - 200 g;
                      • sugar - 4 tbsp.;
                        • vanilla sugar - to taste.

                          Preparation

                          Preheat the oven to 180°C and line the pan with parchment paper. Peel the apples, remove the cores, and cut them into quarters. Make thin cuts lengthwise in each quarter, without cutting all the way through.

                          Grate the zest of half a lemon and squeeze the juice from its flesh.

                          Beat the butter until fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition, then add the vanilla sugar.

                          Separately, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry mixture to the butter mixture together with the lemon juice and knead into a smooth dough.

                          Transfer the dough to the pan, smooth it out, and carefully place the apples on top, cut side down.

                          Bake for 35-40 minutes until done, checking the pie with a wooden skewer.

                          Meanwhile, whip the cream with the sugar and vanilla sugar. Serve the finished pie with the cream.

                          Plum Pie Without Butter

                          Ingredients

                          For the dough:

                          • eggs - 2 pcs.;
                            • sugar - 100 g;
                              • milk - 150 ml;
                                • wheat flour - 170 g;
                                  • baking powder - 10 g;
                                    • vanilla sugar - 10 g;
                                      • powdered sugar - 20 g.

                                        For the filling:

                                        • plums - 350 g;
                                          • ground cinnamon - 5 g.

                                            Preparation

                                            Beat the eggs with the sugar, vanilla sugar, and milk until smooth.

                                            Add the sifted flour and baking powder, and mix.

                                            Wash and dry the plums, cut them in half, and remove the stones.

                                            Grease the pan with oil. Pour in half of the batter, place some of the plums on top, cut side down, and cover with the remaining batter.

                                            Arrange the remaining plums on top and sprinkle with cinnamon.

                                            Bake at 180°C for approximately 35-40 minutes.

                                            Sprinkle the finished pie with powdered sugar.

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                                            Apple and Plum Pie with Caramel Sauce

                                            Ingredients

                                            For the pie:

                                            • butter - 130 g;
                                              • cane brown sugar - 200 g;
                                                • egg - 1 pc.;
                                                  • wheat flour - 150 g;
                                                    • baking powder - 1 tsp.;
                                                      • salt - 1/2 tsp.;
                                                        • ground cinnamon - 1 tsp.;
                                                          • ground nutmeg - 1/2 tsp.;
                                                            • pecans - 100 g;
                                                              • apples - 3 pcs.;
                                                                • plums - 5 pcs.

                                                                  For the sauce:

                                                                  • sugar - 200 g;
                                                                    • 35% cream - 250 ml;
                                                                      • vanilla extract - 5 ml.

                                                                        Preparation

                                                                        Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 23 cm round pan and line it with parchment paper.

                                                                        Beat the butter with the sugar. Add the egg and two tablespoons of flour.

                                                                        Add the remaining flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix and add the chopped pecans.

                                                                        Peel the apples and cut them into small pieces. Remove the stones from the plums and cut them as well. Add the fruit to the dough.

                                                                        Transfer the mixture to the pan and bake for 35-45 minutes until golden brown.

                                                                        For the sauce, melt the sugar in a saucepan for 4-5 minutes until caramel-colored.

                                                                        Heat the cream separately, then mix it with the caramel and add the vanilla extract.

                                                                        Cool the finished pie slightly, slice it, and serve with the caramel sauce.

                                                                        Pumpkin Pie with Cinnamon

                                                                        Ingredients

                                                                        • pumpkin - 300 g;
                                                                          • eggs - 3 pcs.;
                                                                            • wheat flour - 270 g;
                                                                              • powdered sugar - 130 g;
                                                                                • milk - 60 ml;
                                                                                  • coconut oil - 120 ml;
                                                                                    • baking powder - 2 tsp.;
                                                                                      • ginger - 10 g;
                                                                                        • cinnamon - 1.5 tbsp.;
                                                                                          • salt - 1/2 tsp.

                                                                                            Preparation

                                                                                            Peel and grate the pumpkin.

                                                                                            Beat the eggs with the powdered sugar until light and airy. Add the coconut oil and pumpkin.

                                                                                            Separately, mix the flour, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, and salt.

                                                                                            Combine the dry and wet ingredients.

                                                                                            Pour the batter into a greased pan.

                                                                                            Bake at 180°C for approximately 50 minutes.

                                                                                            Cranberry Pour-Over Pie

                                                                                            Ingredients

                                                                                            • wheat flour - 1 cup;
                                                                                              • sugar - 1 cup;
                                                                                                • salt - 1/4 tsp.;
                                                                                                  • fresh cranberries - 2 cups;
                                                                                                    • walnuts - 1/2 cup;
                                                                                                      • butter - 1/2 cup;
                                                                                                        • eggs - 2 pcs.;
                                                                                                          • almond extract - 1 tsp.

                                                                                                            Preparation

                                                                                                            Preheat the oven to 175°C. Grease a 22-24 cm round pan with butter.

                                                                                                            Mix the flour, sugar, and salt.

                                                                                                            Add the cranberries and chopped walnuts.

                                                                                                            Pour in the melted butter, add the beaten eggs and almond extract. Stir.

                                                                                                            Pour the batter into the pan.

                                                                                                            Bake for about 40 minutes. Check for doneness with a wooden skewer—it should come out dry.

                                                                                                            Cool the pie before serving.

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                                                                                                            Covered Spiced Pear Pie

                                                                                                            Ingredients

                                                                                                            • unsweetened shortcrust pastry - 400 g;
                                                                                                              • sugar - 1/2 cup;
                                                                                                                • wheat flour - 3 tbsp.;
                                                                                                                  • cinnamon - 1 tsp.;
                                                                                                                    • lemon zest - 1 tsp.;
                                                                                                                      • salt - 1/4 tsp.;
                                                                                                                        • peeled pears - 5 cups;
                                                                                                                          • butter - 1 tbsp.;
                                                                                                                            • lemon juice - 1 tbsp.

                                                                                                                              Preparation

                                                                                                                              Preheat the oven to 230°C. Grease the pie pan with butter or line it with parchment paper.

                                                                                                                              Divide the dough into two parts. Roll out the larger portion and place it in the pan, forming a small rim.

                                                                                                                              Mix the sugar, flour, cinnamon, lemon zest and salt.

                                                                                                                              Peel and slice the pears. Arrange them in layers over the crust, sprinkling each layer with the sugar mixture.

                                                                                                                              Place the butter on top and drizzle the filling with lemon juice.

                                                                                                                              Cover the pie with the second portion of dough, pinch the edges together and make several cuts on top.

                                                                                                                              Bake for 10 minutes at 230°C, then reduce the temperature to 175°C and bake for another 35–40 minutes.

                                                                                                                              French Apple Tarte Tatin

                                                                                                                              Ingredients

                                                                                                                              • ready-made puff pastry - 200 g;
                                                                                                                                • apples - 8–10;
                                                                                                                                  • sugar - 150 g;
                                                                                                                                    • butter - 100 g.

                                                                                                                                      Preparation

                                                                                                                                      Peel and core the apples, then cut them into large wedges.

                                                                                                                                      Melt the butter in an ovenproof skillet, add the sugar and cook until a golden caramel forms.

                                                                                                                                      Arrange the apples in a tight layer over the caramel. Cook over low heat for 10–15 minutes, occasionally shaking the skillet.

                                                                                                                                      Roll out the puff pastry until it is slightly larger than the diameter of the skillet.

                                                                                                                                      Cover the apples with it, tucking the edges inward.

                                                                                                                                      Bake at 180°C for 25–30 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown.

                                                                                                                                      Let the dessert stand for 5–10 minutes, then carefully invert it onto a plate. Tarte Tatin is best served warm. If desired, serve it with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

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                                                                                                                                      Alla Kiosak

                                                                                                                                      Life hackCulinary