Publications
Exclusives
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9134 views

Learn how to make homemade marshmallows from apples, strawberries, blueberries, oranges, and cherries with chocolate. UNN has prepared tips on how to avoid common mistakes.

How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips

Zephyr is not only a delicious but also a relatively light dessert that can be prepared at home without complex ingredients. UNN has prepared delicious and varied recipes, as well as useful tips on how to avoid common mistakes during preparation.

The benefits of zephyr - why this dessert should not be considered "harmful"

Zephyr contains pectin, which aids digestion and can lower cholesterol levels. The fruit puree dessert retains vitamins and minerals that support overall body health. In addition, compared to other sweets, zephyr has a relatively low calorie content, so it can be an option for those who are watching their weight.

Top zephyr recipes 

Apple zephyr 

Ingredients:

  • 500 g apple puree;
    • 200 g sugar;
      • 1 sachet of agar-agar (8 g);
        • 100 ml water;
          • 2 egg whites.

            Preparation:

            1. Mix the apple puree with half the sugar, heat over medium heat until thickened.
              1. Dissolve agar-agar in water, bring to a boil.
                1. Dissolve agar-agar in water, bring to a boil.
                  1. Dissolve agar-agar in water, bring to a boil.
                    1. Add to the apple puree, mix.
                      1. Whip the egg whites with the remaining sugar until a thick foam forms.
                        1. Gradually introduce the protein mass into the apple puree, stirring.
                          1. Gradually introduce the protein mass into the apple puree, stirring.

                            Place the mixture into molds and leave for 4-5 hours to set.

                            Strawberry zephyr

                            Ingredients:

                            • 300 g strawberry puree;
                              • 200 g sugar;
                                • 1 sachet of agar-agar;
                                  • 2 egg whites.

                                    Preparation:

                                    1. Prepare strawberry puree, add sugar and heat.
                                      1. Dissolve agar-agar in water and bring to a boil.
                                        1. Add agar-agar to the puree, mix.
                                          1. Add the whipped egg whites, mix and distribute into molds.

                                            Blueberry zephyr

                                            Ingredients:

                                            • 300 g blueberry puree;
                                              • 150 g sugar;
                                                • 1 sachet of agar-agar;
                                                  • 2 egg whites.

                                                    Preparation:

                                                    1. Make blueberry puree, add sugar and heat.
                                                      1. Add the agar-agar solution, mix.
                                                        1. Mix with whipped egg whites, place in molds.
                                                          1. Homemade orange zephyr

                                                            Homemade orange zephyr

                                                            Ingredients:

                                                            • 300 ml orange juice;
                                                              • 200 g sugar;
                                                                • 1 sachet of agar-agar;
                                                                  • 2 egg whites.

                                                                    Preparation:

                                                                    1. Mix orange juice with sugar and heat.
                                                                      1. Add agar-agar, mix.
                                                                        1. Add whipped egg whites, distribute into molds.
                                                                          1. Cherry and chocolate zephyr.

                                                                            Cherry and chocolate zephyr

                                                                            Ingredients:

                                                                            • 300 g cherry puree;
                                                                              • 200 g sugar;
                                                                                • 1 sachet of agar-agar;
                                                                                  • 2 egg whites;
                                                                                    • 100 g dark chocolate for glazing.

                                                                                      Preparation:

                                                                                      1. Prepare cherry puree, add sugar and cook until thickened.
                                                                                        1. Add the agar-agar solution and cook for a few more minutes.
                                                                                          1. Whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form and gently mix with the cherry puree.
                                                                                            1. Place the zephyr in molds and leave to set.
                                                                                              1. Melt dark chocolate in a double boiler, carefully dip the finished zephyr pieces in chocolate and leave them to set on parchment paper.

                                                                                                How to make perfect zephyr

                                                                                                 Thanks to simple ingredients and the correct technique for whipping egg whites and working with agar-agar, even a beginner can get a delicate, airy, and beautifully decorated zephyr that will be a decoration for any table.

                                                                                                For the dessert to succeed, it is important to observe the syrup temperature, properly whip the egg whites, and use high-quality agar-agar. The humidity of the room should be taken into account, and the mass should be given enough time to set.

                                                                                                Additionally, you can adjust the taste with citric acid or fruit puree. Details matter: even slight deviations from the recipe can change the texture of the zephyr.

                                                                                                Alla Kiosak

                                                                                                Life hackPublicationsCulinary