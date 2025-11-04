ukenru
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

UNN shared five diverse Charlotte recipes, allowing it to be prepared both light and dietary, and rich. Among them are classic apple, with pears and cinnamon, with apples and raisins, chocolate, and dietary with oatmeal.

Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes

The secret to the charlotte pie's popularity among sweet tooths worldwide lies in the multitude of ways it can be prepared. Charlotte can be light and dietary or rich and aromatic, and today UNN will tell you about five delicious recipes for its preparation.

Classic Apple Charlotte

Ingredients:

•  4–5 apples;

•  3 eggs;

•  1 cup sugar;

•  1 cup flour;

•  a pinch of baking soda or baking powder.

Preparation:

1. Beat eggs with sugar until fluffy. Add flour with baking powder.

2. Slice apples thinly, place in a mold, and pour batter over them.

3. Bake for 35–40 minutes at 180°C.

Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausages

Charlotte with Pears and Cinnamon

Ingredients:

• 4 pears;

• 3 eggs;

• 1 cup sugar;

• 1 cup flour;

• 1 tsp cinnamon.

Preparation:

1. The dough is the same as in the classic version. Cut pears into cubes, mix with cinnamon, place in a mold, and pour batter over them.

2. Bake for 40 minutes at 180°C.

Charlotte with Apples and Raisins

Ingredients:

• 4 apples;

• 50 g raisins;

• 3 eggs;

• 1 cup sugar;

• 1 cup flour.

Preparation:

1. Soak raisins in warm water for 10 minutes. Cut apples into cubes, mix with raisins, place in a mold.

2. Pour batter over them, bake for 35–40 minutes at 180°C.

TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole family

Chocolate Charlotte

Ingredients

• 3 apples;

• 3 eggs;

• ¾ cup sugar;

• ¾ cup flour;

• 3 tbsp cocoa;

• ½ tsp baking powder.

Preparation:

1. Beat eggs with sugar, add flour, cocoa, baking powder.

2. Slice apples, place in a mold, pour chocolate batter over them.

3. Bake for 35 minutes at 180°C.

Dietary Charlotte with Oatmeal

Ingredients:

• 3 apples;

• 2 eggs;

• ½ cup honey (or sugar);

• ½ cup oatmeal;

• ½ cup flour;

• ½ tsp cinnamon.

Preparation:

1. Beat eggs with honey, add flour, oatmeal, and cinnamon.

2. Slice apples, place in a mold, pour batter over them.

3. Bake for 30–35 minutes at 180°C.

Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunch

Pavlo Zinchenko

Life hackPublicationsCulinary