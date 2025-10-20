Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausages

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
03:34 PM • 5038 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 11607 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 16450 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 26402 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 55958 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 28436 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 29419 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11130 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25737 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26356 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
85%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - ZelenskyyOctober 20, 07:56 AM • 23342 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 39986 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's приближення to ending the war, but there are nuancesOctober 20, 08:56 AM • 11232 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"October 20, 09:15 AM • 18077 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" TrumpOctober 20, 10:40 AM • 15622 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 4002 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 55961 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 40066 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 113877 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 80071 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 1658 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 63620 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 62785 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 82044 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 79944 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
Film
Mushrooms

Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4014 views

Hunting sausages are a popular snack and ingredient in many dishes. UNN offers five recipes: Tatar-style azu, light spring salad, a la pilaf, pasta in creamy cheese sauce, hot salad.

Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausages

Hunting sausages are one of the most popular types of snacks for all occasions: at home, in the office, during a trip or hike. In addition to being very tasty on their own, they are a component of many exquisite dishes.

And today, UNN will tell you about some of them.

Baked Azu Tatar-style with hunting sausages

Ingredients

  • 1 kg potatoes;
    • 1 large, juicy bell pepper;
      • 1 white onion;
        • 500 g mushrooms;
          • 500 g hunting sausages;
            • 1 carrot;
              • salt to taste;
                • pepper to taste;
                  • paprika to taste;
                    • potato seasoning to taste;
                      • 2-3 tbsp. oil;
                        • 2 tbsp. soy sauce (can be replaced with ketchup or homemade adjika for a more authentic taste)

                          Preparation

                          1. Peel the vegetables. Cut potatoes, peppers, and mushrooms into large pieces. Cut onions and carrots into half-rings.
                            1. Cut the sausages into long pieces. In a large bowl, mix all the vegetables, sausages, spices, oil, soy sauce, ketchup, and adjika.
                              1. Place in a baking dish. Bake at 200°C for 40-50 minutes, stirring twice during cooking.

                                Top recipes for nutritious and incredibly delicious varenyky14.10.25, 17:37 • 4011 views

                                Light spring salad with beans and hunting sausages

                                Ingredients

                                • 6 long hunting sausages;
                                  • 1 large fresh cucumber;
                                    • 1 can white canned beans;
                                      • 1 medium onion;
                                        • 1 pack mayonnaise;
                                          • salt and pepper to taste

                                            Preparation

                                            1. Cut the sausages into circles, then cut the cucumber and onion into cubes.
                                              1. Rinse the beans and add them to the rest of the ingredients. If desired, you can also add an apple, it enriches the taste.
                                                1. Salt, pepper, and mix thoroughly with mayonnaise.

                                                  A-la pilaf with hunting sausages

                                                  Ingredients

                                                  • 300 g rice;
                                                    • 300-500 g hunting sausages;
                                                      • 1 large onion;
                                                        • 1 large carrot;
                                                          • 2-3 cloves garlic;
                                                            • oil for frying;
                                                              • spices for pilaf or other spices to your taste, salt, pepper, bay leaf, dry hot pepper, soy sauce to taste;
                                                                • water.

                                                                  Preparation

                                                                  1. Cut the onion into cubes, and the carrot into circles. Cut the hunting sausages into small pieces, and peel the garlic.
                                                                    1. Fry the onion in a deep saucepan, after a few minutes add the chopped carrot. Fry together for about five minutes. Then add the hunting sausages, fry a little, add spices and salt. Pour in the washed rice, level the surface slightly.
                                                                      1. Pour hot water about 1 cm above the rice. After boiling, reduce the heat to a minimum, cover and simmer for about 30 minutes until cooked. Turn off the heat, rub garlic into the hot rice, mix well, cover with a paper towel, put a lid on top and let it stand for another 15-20 minutes.
                                                                        1. The towel will absorb excess moisture and condensation, and then the rice will be tasty and crumbly. Before adding the rice, you can add 1 tbsp of soy sauce for color.

                                                                          Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes09.10.25, 15:21 • 143811 views

                                                                          Pasta in creamy cheese sauce with hunting sausages

                                                                          Ingredients

                                                                          • 3-4 long hunting sausages;
                                                                            • 1 good quality processed cheese;
                                                                              • 180 ml cream (mine is 10 percent and no fatter is needed);
                                                                                • 1 tbsp. olive oil;
                                                                                  • 2 liters of water for pasta (do not pour out all the water);
                                                                                    • 2-3 cloves of garlic;
                                                                                      • 1 onion;
                                                                                        • 1 pack of spaghetti 500 g (mine is durum wheat);
                                                                                          • 2 tsp. salt or to taste;
                                                                                            • 1/2 tsp. black pepper;
                                                                                              • 1 tsp. meat seasoning.

                                                                                                Preparation

                                                                                                1. Boil the pasta in salted water. In a frying pan with olive oil, put the garlic, then the onion, then the chopped sausages.
                                                                                                  1. When the sausages are fried, add the cream, simmer for a short time over low heat. Add pieces of processed cheese and let it dissolve.
                                                                                                    1. Put the boiled spaghetti into the pan with the sauce. Add a little of the water in which they were cooked, spices and bring to the desired taste and consistency.

                                                                                                      Hot salad with hunting sausages

                                                                                                      Ingredients

                                                                                                      • 1 serving;
                                                                                                        • 150 g potatoes (boiled in their skins);
                                                                                                          • 50 g cauliflower;
                                                                                                            • 30 g bell pepper;
                                                                                                              • 25 g leek;
                                                                                                                • 70 g hunting sausages;
                                                                                                                  • 30 g pickled cucumbers;
                                                                                                                    • 1 chicken egg (boiled);
                                                                                                                      • 20 g mustard;
                                                                                                                        • 30 ml soy sauce;
                                                                                                                          • 50 ml vegetable oil;
                                                                                                                            • 1 clove garlic;
                                                                                                                              • salt, sugar to taste;
                                                                                                                                • green onion (for decoration).

                                                                                                                                  Preparation

                                                                                                                                  1. Fry the cauliflower in vegetable oil for approximately 3-4 minutes. Add the sliced potatoes in their skins. Fry for 2-3 minutes.
                                                                                                                                    1. Add bell pepper and leek. Fry for 3-4 minutes.
                                                                                                                                      1. Add hunting sausages, pickled cucumber, boiled chicken eggs, and garlic. Dress the salad with soy sauce, mustard, and sugar. Simmer for 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle the finished dish with green onions.

                                                                                                                                        Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner06.10.25, 15:01 • 98417 views

                                                                                                                                        Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                                                                                        Life hackPublicationsCulinary
                                                                                                                                        Mushrooms