Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausages
Kyiv • UNN
Hunting sausages are a popular snack and ingredient in many dishes. UNN offers five recipes: Tatar-style azu, light spring salad, a la pilaf, pasta in creamy cheese sauce, hot salad.
Hunting sausages are one of the most popular types of snacks for all occasions: at home, in the office, during a trip or hike. In addition to being very tasty on their own, they are a component of many exquisite dishes.
And today, UNN will tell you about some of them.
Baked Azu Tatar-style with hunting sausages
Ingredients
- 1 kg potatoes;
- 1 large, juicy bell pepper;
- 1 white onion;
- 500 g mushrooms;
- 500 g hunting sausages;
- 1 carrot;
- salt to taste;
- pepper to taste;
- paprika to taste;
- potato seasoning to taste;
- 2-3 tbsp. oil;
- 2 tbsp. soy sauce (can be replaced with ketchup or homemade adjika for a more authentic taste)
Preparation
- Peel the vegetables. Cut potatoes, peppers, and mushrooms into large pieces. Cut onions and carrots into half-rings.
- Cut the sausages into long pieces. In a large bowl, mix all the vegetables, sausages, spices, oil, soy sauce, ketchup, and adjika.
- Place in a baking dish. Bake at 200°C for 40-50 minutes, stirring twice during cooking.
Top recipes for nutritious and incredibly delicious varenyky14.10.25, 17:37 • 4011 views
Light spring salad with beans and hunting sausages
Ingredients
- 6 long hunting sausages;
- 1 large fresh cucumber;
- 1 can white canned beans;
- 1 medium onion;
- 1 pack mayonnaise;
- salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
- Cut the sausages into circles, then cut the cucumber and onion into cubes.
- Rinse the beans and add them to the rest of the ingredients. If desired, you can also add an apple, it enriches the taste.
- Salt, pepper, and mix thoroughly with mayonnaise.
A-la pilaf with hunting sausages
Ingredients
- 300 g rice;
- 300-500 g hunting sausages;
- 1 large onion;
- 1 large carrot;
- 2-3 cloves garlic;
- oil for frying;
- spices for pilaf or other spices to your taste, salt, pepper, bay leaf, dry hot pepper, soy sauce to taste;
- water.
Preparation
- Cut the onion into cubes, and the carrot into circles. Cut the hunting sausages into small pieces, and peel the garlic.
- Fry the onion in a deep saucepan, after a few minutes add the chopped carrot. Fry together for about five minutes. Then add the hunting sausages, fry a little, add spices and salt. Pour in the washed rice, level the surface slightly.
- Pour hot water about 1 cm above the rice. After boiling, reduce the heat to a minimum, cover and simmer for about 30 minutes until cooked. Turn off the heat, rub garlic into the hot rice, mix well, cover with a paper towel, put a lid on top and let it stand for another 15-20 minutes.
- The towel will absorb excess moisture and condensation, and then the rice will be tasty and crumbly. Before adding the rice, you can add 1 tbsp of soy sauce for color.
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes09.10.25, 15:21 • 143811 views
Pasta in creamy cheese sauce with hunting sausages
Ingredients
- 3-4 long hunting sausages;
- 1 good quality processed cheese;
- 180 ml cream (mine is 10 percent and no fatter is needed);
- 1 tbsp. olive oil;
- 2 liters of water for pasta (do not pour out all the water);
- 2-3 cloves of garlic;
- 1 onion;
- 1 pack of spaghetti 500 g (mine is durum wheat);
- 2 tsp. salt or to taste;
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper;
- 1 tsp. meat seasoning.
Preparation
- Boil the pasta in salted water. In a frying pan with olive oil, put the garlic, then the onion, then the chopped sausages.
- When the sausages are fried, add the cream, simmer for a short time over low heat. Add pieces of processed cheese and let it dissolve.
- Put the boiled spaghetti into the pan with the sauce. Add a little of the water in which they were cooked, spices and bring to the desired taste and consistency.
Hot salad with hunting sausages
Ingredients
- 1 serving;
- 150 g potatoes (boiled in their skins);
- 50 g cauliflower;
- 30 g bell pepper;
- 25 g leek;
- 70 g hunting sausages;
- 30 g pickled cucumbers;
- 1 chicken egg (boiled);
- 20 g mustard;
- 30 ml soy sauce;
- 50 ml vegetable oil;
- 1 clove garlic;
- salt, sugar to taste;
- green onion (for decoration).
Preparation
- Fry the cauliflower in vegetable oil for approximately 3-4 minutes. Add the sliced potatoes in their skins. Fry for 2-3 minutes.
- Add bell pepper and leek. Fry for 3-4 minutes.
- Add hunting sausages, pickled cucumber, boiled chicken eggs, and garlic. Dress the salad with soy sauce, mustard, and sugar. Simmer for 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle the finished dish with green onions.
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner06.10.25, 15:01 • 98417 views