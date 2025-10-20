Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausages

Hunting sausages are one of the most popular types of snacks for all occasions: at home, in the office, during a trip or hike. In addition to being very tasty on their own, they are a component of many exquisite dishes.

And today, UNN will tell you about some of them.

Baked Azu Tatar-style with hunting sausages

Ingredients

1 kg potatoes;

1 large, juicy bell pepper;

1 white onion;

500 g mushrooms;

500 g hunting sausages;

1 carrot;

salt to taste;

pepper to taste;

paprika to taste;

potato seasoning to taste;

2-3 tbsp. oil;

2 tbsp. soy sauce (can be replaced with ketchup or homemade adjika for a more authentic taste)

Preparation

Peel the vegetables. Cut potatoes, peppers, and mushrooms into large pieces. Cut onions and carrots into half-rings. Cut the sausages into long pieces. In a large bowl, mix all the vegetables, sausages, spices, oil, soy sauce, ketchup, and adjika. Place in a baking dish. Bake at 200°C for 40-50 minutes, stirring twice during cooking.

Light spring salad with beans and hunting sausages

Ingredients

6 long hunting sausages;

1 large fresh cucumber;

1 can white canned beans;

1 medium onion;

1 pack mayonnaise;

salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Cut the sausages into circles, then cut the cucumber and onion into cubes. Rinse the beans and add them to the rest of the ingredients. If desired, you can also add an apple, it enriches the taste. Salt, pepper, and mix thoroughly with mayonnaise.

A-la pilaf with hunting sausages

Ingredients

300 g rice;

300-500 g hunting sausages;

1 large onion;

1 large carrot;

2-3 cloves garlic;

oil for frying;

spices for pilaf or other spices to your taste, salt, pepper, bay leaf, dry hot pepper, soy sauce to taste;

water.

Preparation

Cut the onion into cubes, and the carrot into circles. Cut the hunting sausages into small pieces, and peel the garlic. Fry the onion in a deep saucepan, after a few minutes add the chopped carrot. Fry together for about five minutes. Then add the hunting sausages, fry a little, add spices and salt. Pour in the washed rice, level the surface slightly. Pour hot water about 1 cm above the rice. After boiling, reduce the heat to a minimum, cover and simmer for about 30 minutes until cooked. Turn off the heat, rub garlic into the hot rice, mix well, cover with a paper towel, put a lid on top and let it stand for another 15-20 minutes. The towel will absorb excess moisture and condensation, and then the rice will be tasty and crumbly. Before adding the rice, you can add 1 tbsp of soy sauce for color.

Pasta in creamy cheese sauce with hunting sausages

Ingredients

3-4 long hunting sausages;

1 good quality processed cheese;

180 ml cream (mine is 10 percent and no fatter is needed);

1 tbsp. olive oil;

2 liters of water for pasta (do not pour out all the water);

2-3 cloves of garlic;

1 onion;

1 pack of spaghetti 500 g (mine is durum wheat);

2 tsp. salt or to taste;

1/2 tsp. black pepper;

1 tsp. meat seasoning.

Preparation

Boil the pasta in salted water. In a frying pan with olive oil, put the garlic, then the onion, then the chopped sausages. When the sausages are fried, add the cream, simmer for a short time over low heat. Add pieces of processed cheese and let it dissolve. Put the boiled spaghetti into the pan with the sauce. Add a little of the water in which they were cooked, spices and bring to the desired taste and consistency.

Hot salad with hunting sausages

Ingredients

1 serving;

150 g potatoes (boiled in their skins);

50 g cauliflower;

30 g bell pepper;

25 g leek;

70 g hunting sausages;

30 g pickled cucumbers;

1 chicken egg (boiled);

20 g mustard;

30 ml soy sauce;

50 ml vegetable oil;

1 clove garlic;

salt, sugar to taste;

green onion (for decoration).

Preparation

Fry the cauliflower in vegetable oil for approximately 3-4 minutes. Add the sliced potatoes in their skins. Fry for 2-3 minutes. Add bell pepper and leek. Fry for 3-4 minutes. Add hunting sausages, pickled cucumber, boiled chicken eggs, and garlic. Dress the salad with soy sauce, mustard, and sugar. Simmer for 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle the finished dish with green onions.

