Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5982 views

UNN has prepared a selection of five dishes that will allow you to quickly prepare a delicious chicken dinner. These include chicken in cream sauce, Chicken Kyiv, chicken soup, marinated wings, and pilaf.

Tender fillet, juicy wings, and aromatic broth - chicken always saves the day when you want to cook a quick and delicious dinner. UNN has compiled a selection of five simple and nutritious dishes that will diversify your diet.

Chicken in creamy garlic sauce

Ingredients (for 4 servings):

  • chicken fillet - 500 gr;
    • cream (20–30%) - 200 ml;
      • garlic - 3–4 cloves;
        • butter - 30 gr;
          • olive oil - 1 tbsp.;
            • salt, black pepper, herbs.

              Method of preparation

              Wash the chicken fillet, pat dry with paper towels, cut into pieces 3–4 cm in size, salt and pepper the meat, leave for 10 minutes. Heat a mixture of olive oil and butter in a pan (so the butter doesn't burn). Place the chicken and fry over high heat for 5-7 minutes until a golden crust forms.

              Reduce the heat, add the chopped garlic, stir and cook for another 1-2 minutes until it releases its aroma. Pour in the cream, cover and simmer for 7-10 minutes until the sauce thickens. Taste for salt, add herbs. Serve with pasta or potatoes.

              How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating 26.05.25, 09:37 • 101293 views

              Chicken Kyiv

              Ingredients:

              • chicken fillet - 4 pcs;
                • butter - 100 gr;
                  • dill, parsley - 2 sprigs each;
                    • eggs - 2 pcs;
                      • breadcrumbs - 150 gr;
                        • flour - 50 gr;
                          • frying oil, salt, pepper.

                            Method of preparation

                            Soften the butter, mix with chopped herbs, form a "sausage", wrap in cling film and freeze for 30 minutes. Cut each fillet lengthwise, not all the way through, open it like a "butterfly" and beat until 0.5 cm thick. Salt and pepper. Place a piece of frozen butter inside, roll it up, tucking in the edges.

                            Roll in flour, then in beaten egg, then in breadcrumbs. To prevent the butter from leaking out, repeat the breading twice. Heat plenty of oil in a deep frying pan (as for deep-frying). Fry the cutlets for 3–4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Transfer to the oven and bake at 180°C for another 5–7 minutes until the butter melts inside.

                            Chicken noodle soup

                            Ingredients:

                            • chicken legs/thighs - 500 gr;
                              • carrots - 1 pc;
                                • onions - 1 pc;
                                  • noodles - 100 gr;
                                    • bay leaf - 1 pc;
                                      • salt, pepper, herbs.

                                        Method of preparation

                                        Wash the chicken, pour 2 liters of cold water, bring to a boil. Skim off the foam with a spoon to make the broth clear. Add whole onion, carrots, bay leaf, cook for 40 minutes over low heat. Remove the chicken, separate the meat from the bones, cut it.

                                        Remove and discard the onion, the carrots can be cut into cubes and returned. Add noodles to the boiling broth, cook for 5–7 minutes. Add meat, salt, pepper. Serve with herbs and a slice of black bread.

                                        What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner28.05.25, 17:15 • 226704 views

                                        Chicken wings in honey-soy marinade

                                        Ingredients:

                                        • chicken wings - 1 kg;
                                          • soy sauce - 4 tbsp;
                                            • honey - 2 tbsp;
                                              • garlic - 3 cloves;
                                                • ginger - 1 tsp;
                                                  • oil - 2 tbsp;
                                                    • chili pepper (optional).

                                                      Method of preparation

                                                      Wash the wings, pat dry, cut off the tips (they burn). Mix soy sauce, honey, chopped garlic, ginger and oil. Marinate the wings in a bowl, covered with cling film, and leave for 1–2 hours (preferably overnight in the refrigerator). Place on a baking sheet with parchment paper. Bake at 200 °C for about 35–40 minutes, turning once to brown on both sides. Pour the remaining marinade over them during baking. Serve with sesame seeds and green onions.

                                                      Chicken pilaf

                                                      Ingredients:

                                                      • chicken (thighs or fillet) - 600 gr;
                                                        • long-grain rice - 400 gr;
                                                          • carrots - 2 pcs;
                                                            • onions - 2 pcs;
                                                              • garlic - 1 head;
                                                                • oil - 70 ml;
                                                                  • cumin, turmeric, salt, pepper.

                                                                    Method of preparation

                                                                    Wash the rice several times until the water runs clear. Heat the oil in a cauldron, fry the onion in half rings until golden. Add carrots in strips, fry for another 5 minutes. Add chicken pieces, brown for 7–8 minutes. Salt, add spices, pour in 800 ml of water. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

                                                                    Pour the rice in an even layer over the meat and vegetables (without stirring). Add water so that it covers the rice by 1.5–2 cm. Insert a whole head of garlic in the center. Cook over medium heat without a lid until the water evaporates. Reduce the heat to a minimum, cover and leave for another 20 minutes. Gently stir before serving.

                                                                    Secrets of Perfect Dumplings: From Semolina to Pumpkin Recipes27.06.25, 17:08 • 4104 views

                                                                    Alona Utkina

                                                                    Alona Utkina

Life hack