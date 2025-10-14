Top recipes for nutritious and incredibly delicious varenyky

Varenyky are one of the most popular dishes of Ukrainian cuisine. The simplicity of making varenyky has made them one of the common dishes on the table for centuries, both for simple peasants, wealthy townspeople, and freedom-loving Cossacks. And today, UNN will share five simple and very nutritious varenyky recipes.

Varenyky with cottage cheese and pumpkin filling

To prepare such varenyky, grate 200 g of peeled pumpkin on a coarse grater and stew until cooked in a pan with butter.

Add 200 g of cottage cheese, half a glass of sugar, and vanilla. Mix well. After that, form the varenyky.

Varenyky with fresh cabbage filling

Fry one finely chopped onion and one grated carrot on a coarse grater in oil. Add finely shredded fresh cabbage, stew under a lid over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is cooked.

Salt and pepper to your taste. You can also add a bay leaf, fresh or dried herbs. When the filling cools down, make varenyky with it.

Varenyky with apple filling

Peel 6 apples (preferably sweet), remove seeds and core. After that, grate them on a coarse grater, add half a glass of sugar, 0.5 teaspoon of cinnamon, 0.5 tablespoon of starch.

Mix all this and immediately start making varenyky, before the apples release juice.

Varenyky with meat filling

Boil 300 g of meat (beef or lean pork) in salted water. When it cools down, pass it through a meat grinder. Fry two finely chopped onions in oil for 10-15 minutes.

Add to the minced meat, salt, pepper and mix thoroughly. After that, make varenyky.

Varenyky with bean and mushroom filling

Boil 200 g of beans until cooked and pass through a meat grinder or grind in a blender. Finely chop 2 onions and fry in oil, add 400 g of sliced mushrooms.

Fry until the liquid evaporates. Mix with beans, pepper, mix thoroughly. Make varenyky.

