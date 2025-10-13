Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy day

When the workday has been particularly difficult, or you've spent time developing your own project and implementing a new original idea, a good cup of tea on a quiet evening can be just what helps relieve stress and tension. UNN offers readers five varieties of tea that will help you pull yourself together and relax.

Lemon balm tea

Lemon balm, also known as lemon grass, has a pleasant citrus aroma that not only lifts your mood but also calms you down. Studies have shown that lemon balm can lower cortisol levels — the stress hormone. It's easy to imagine yourself on a cozy terrace, with a cup of wonderful lemon balm tea, with lemon trees blooming all around. This can become a small oasis of calm in a bustling world.

Lavender tea

Lavender is a powerful stress reliever. The scent of this beautiful flower has calming properties, confirmed by numerous studies proving lavender's effectiveness in reducing anxiety. With a cup of such tea, you can relax in the garden, inhaling the aroma of freshly brewed lavender drink, and feel the tension gradually recede.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile is a traditional calming remedy that has been used for millennia by various peoples. Its mild properties help reduce tension and promote quality sleep. You can enjoy a cup of chamomile tea before bed. Then the body begins to relax, and the headache recedes.

Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soups

Green tea with mint

The combination of green tea and mint is not only delicious but also healthy. Mint has a cooling effect that helps relieve headaches and improve concentration. You can enjoy freshly brewed green tea with mint at a summer picnic and feel your energy restored.

Calendula tea

Calendula, with its bright yellow flowers, not only adorns the garden but also has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Calendula tea can relieve headaches, especially if caused by inflammation. You can enjoy a cup of calendula tea in the garden while watching it bloom.