Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soups

Autumn has finally come into its own, which means that new dishes appropriate for the season will appear on our tables. Today, UNN will share five incredible recipes for seasonal autumn soups.

Creamy Mushroom and Onion Soup

This soup calls for two different types of mushrooms, which provides a pleasant flavor. You can use less salt, as the mushrooms themselves largely provide depth of flavor to the dish. Mushrooms also contain a large amount of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Most of the creaminess of this soup comes from cooking potatoes. If desired, you can omit heavy cream without sacrificing texture. You can also leave the skin on the potatoes to enjoy their full nutritional benefits.

Chicken Noodle Soup

The components of this soup are onions, carrots, and celery — a classic chicken soup base that provides an excellent portion of essential nutrients such as vitamins C and K. Chicken provides protein. The broth contains important minerals such as iron and and selenium, and also helps achieve proper hydration. Whether you choose egg noodles or brown rice, carbohydrates are crucial for energizing your body for your favorite autumn activities.

Creamy Potato and Cabbage Soup

This delicious soup requires only 10 ingredients and is ready in 30 minutes, making it an ideal weekday soup. The main ingredient here is cabbage, which is an impressive source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and can help improve digestion. If cooked slowly with velvety Yukon Gold potatoes and served with a splash of white wine vinegar, cabbage is sure to make it onto your shopping list again and again.

Vegan Creamy Tomato Soup

Keep tomatoes in your rotation long after tomato season ends by using a can of whole peeled plum tomatoes, which are easy to find in any large grocery store. Tomatoes are a primary source of antioxidants like lycopene. This compound may be linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, as well as fiber, vitamin C, and potassium. If you want an even stronger tomato flavor, add a full tablespoon of tomato paste while the onions and garlic are cooking, and stir until it darkens.

Crispy Noodle and Tofu Soup

If you think tofu isn't your thing, then you haven't tried it this way yet. Even the most ardent meat-eaters will love the crispy texture of tamari-soaked tofu, perfectly pan-fried. For an even crispier result, mix the tofu with a tablespoon of cornstarch just before cooking. Swiss chard complements the flavor, but substituting it with other leafy greens like spinach or kale will still provide an excellent portion of vitamins and minerals.

