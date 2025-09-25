Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soups

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
10:41 AM • 5412 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 23552 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 23051 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 48693 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 49922 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 71030 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 53669 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46731 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41993 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72330 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
47%
759mm
Popular news
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25PhotoSeptember 25, 03:07 AM • 37584 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hoursSeptember 25, 05:22 AM • 46542 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:27 AM • 34982 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 17893 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 30641 views
Publications
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 4908 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 14507 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 23522 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 15697 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 30649 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Emmanuel Macron
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 9760 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 17906 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 57897 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 116349 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 74731 views
Actual
Financial Times
BFM TV
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4924 views

Autumn brings new dishes to the table, and UNN offers five recipes for seasonal soups. Among them: creamy mushroom, chicken noodle, potato and cabbage, vegan tomato, and crispy tofu.

Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soups

Autumn has finally come into its own, which means that new dishes appropriate for the season will appear on our tables. Today, UNN will share five incredible recipes for seasonal autumn soups.

Creamy Mushroom and Onion Soup

This soup calls for two different types of mushrooms, which provides a pleasant flavor. You can use less salt, as the mushrooms themselves largely provide depth of flavor to the dish. Mushrooms also contain a large amount of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Most of the creaminess of this soup comes from cooking potatoes. If desired, you can omit heavy cream without sacrificing texture. You can also leave the skin on the potatoes to enjoy their full nutritional benefits.

Chicken Noodle Soup

The components of this soup are onions, carrots, and celery — a classic chicken soup base that provides an excellent portion of essential nutrients such as vitamins C and K. Chicken provides protein. The broth contains important minerals such as iron and and selenium, and also helps achieve proper hydration. Whether you choose egg noodles or brown rice, carbohydrates are crucial for energizing your body for your favorite autumn activities.

Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day22.09.25, 14:26 • 116350 views

Creamy Potato and Cabbage Soup

This delicious soup requires only 10 ingredients and is ready in 30 minutes, making it an ideal weekday soup. The main ingredient here is cabbage, which is an impressive source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and can help improve digestion. If cooked slowly with velvety Yukon Gold potatoes and served with a splash of white wine vinegar, cabbage is sure to make it onto your shopping list again and again.

Vegan Creamy Tomato Soup

Keep tomatoes in your rotation long after tomato season ends by using a can of whole peeled plum tomatoes, which are easy to find in any large grocery store. Tomatoes are a primary source of antioxidants like lycopene. This compound may be linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, as well as fiber, vitamin C, and potassium. If you want an even stronger tomato flavor, add a full tablespoon of tomato paste while the onions and garlic are cooking, and stir until it darkens.

Crispy Noodle and Tofu Soup

If you think tofu isn't your thing, then you haven't tried it this way yet. Even the most ardent meat-eaters will love the crispy texture of tamari-soaked tofu, perfectly pan-fried. For an even crispier result, mix the tofu with a tablespoon of cornstarch just before cooking. Swiss chard complements the flavor, but substituting it with other leafy greens like spinach or kale will still provide an excellent portion of vitamins and minerals.

Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body19.09.25, 17:24 • 123473 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyLife hackPublicationsCulinary