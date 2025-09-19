$41.250.05
12:05 PM • 10677 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 10121 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
11:23 AM • 15824 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
08:43 AM • 30950 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
September 19, 06:26 AM • 49054 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 44147 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64973 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44727 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52447 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
September 18, 09:39 AM • 82041 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideoSeptember 19, 05:36 AM • 24638 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alertSeptember 19, 07:04 AM • 24355 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhotoSeptember 19, 07:55 AM • 19842 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhotoSeptember 19, 08:27 AM • 16818 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today10:27 AM • 17884 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 68 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 56865 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 68 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 352 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 7826 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 9924 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 22544 views
Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

To maintain calcium levels in the body, it is enough to regularly consume yogurt. UNN offers five recipes that will diversify your diet, including chia pudding, spinach quiche, and oatmeal.

Calcium is a critically important element for the human body, as it ensures strong bones and teeth. To maintain adequate calcium levels in the body, it is sufficient to regularly consume yogurt. However, UNN suggests going a little further and will tell you about five recipes for dishes that will significantly diversify your diet.

Chia Seed, Blueberry, and Peanut Butter Pudding

This high-protein chia seed, blueberry, and peanut butter pudding is the perfect make-ahead breakfast. It's rich in fiber and protein to help keep you energized throughout the day. Chia seeds absorb almond milk and blueberries overnight, creating a creamy pudding layered with a peanut butter and jelly effect.

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is incredibly simple. It's a crustless quiche filled with sweet wild mushrooms and tangy Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes17.09.25, 11:16 • 71493 views

Oatmeal with Chia Seeds

This simple overnight chia seed oatmeal recipe is naturally sweetened with peaches, but any sliced fresh or frozen fruit would work well here. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it infuses and provide a healthy dose of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Store this oatmeal in individual airtight containers for an easy breakfast on the go.

Strawberry Chia Pudding

This strawberry chia pudding is a convenient grab-and-go breakfast with plenty of anti-inflammatory properties. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants, and chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein – all key nutrients that can help reduce inflammation. This chia pudding is easy to prepare the night before and can be stored in the refrigerator, making it ideal for busy mornings.

Pumpkin Date Overnight Oats

The combination of prebiotic ingredients like oats, flaxseed meal, and dates makes these pumpkin date overnight oats a delicious and nutritious option for supporting gut health. Dates add natural sweetness, and yogurt provides a tangy flavor as well as a healthy dose of probiotics to start your day right.

Delicious and healthy: top exquisite avocado dishes16.09.25, 16:27 • 4174 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

