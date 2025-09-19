Calcium is a critically important element for the human body, as it ensures strong bones and teeth. To maintain adequate calcium levels in the body, it is sufficient to regularly consume yogurt. However, UNN suggests going a little further and will tell you about five recipes for dishes that will significantly diversify your diet.

Chia Seed, Blueberry, and Peanut Butter Pudding

This high-protein chia seed, blueberry, and peanut butter pudding is the perfect make-ahead breakfast. It's rich in fiber and protein to help keep you energized throughout the day. Chia seeds absorb almond milk and blueberries overnight, creating a creamy pudding layered with a peanut butter and jelly effect.

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is incredibly simple. It's a crustless quiche filled with sweet wild mushrooms and tangy Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

Oatmeal with Chia Seeds

This simple overnight chia seed oatmeal recipe is naturally sweetened with peaches, but any sliced fresh or frozen fruit would work well here. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it infuses and provide a healthy dose of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Store this oatmeal in individual airtight containers for an easy breakfast on the go.

Strawberry Chia Pudding

This strawberry chia pudding is a convenient grab-and-go breakfast with plenty of anti-inflammatory properties. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants, and chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein – all key nutrients that can help reduce inflammation. This chia pudding is easy to prepare the night before and can be stored in the refrigerator, making it ideal for busy mornings.

Pumpkin Date Overnight Oats

The combination of prebiotic ingredients like oats, flaxseed meal, and dates makes these pumpkin date overnight oats a delicious and nutritious option for supporting gut health. Dates add natural sweetness, and yogurt provides a tangy flavor as well as a healthy dose of probiotics to start your day right.

