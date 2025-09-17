Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes

$41.180.06
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 9558 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 10458 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 53708 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 79378 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 43470 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 57312 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 81742 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30454 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 61175 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38353 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 788 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 53685 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 79355 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 39585 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 81725 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 22078 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 28562 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 58854 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 57055 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 61478 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

Five casserole recipes are presented: with minced meat and potatoes, chicken and vegetables, broccoli and cheese, pasta and ham, and rice and mushrooms. Each recipe includes a list of ingredients and step-by-step cooking instructions.

Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes

Casserole is one of the most delicious ways to satisfy hunger for a long time. It can be prepared for a regular dinner or served at a festive table. And today, UNN will share with you several recipes for this wonderful dish.

Casserole with minced meat and potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 500 g minced meat;
    • 1 kg potatoes;
      • 1 egg;
        • 250 ml milk;
          • 100 g butter;
            • 1 onion;
              • 50 g cheese;
                • salt, pepper.

                  Preparation

                  1. Peel and boil potatoes in salted water. Drain the water, add 50 g of butter and mash into a puree. Heat the milk and add to the puree. Stir until a homogeneous mass is obtained.

                  2. Peel and finely chop the onion. Fry until golden brown in butter. Then add the minced meat and fry until cooked, stirring constantly and breaking up lumps. Salt and transfer to a large bowl. When the minced meat has cooled slightly, break an egg into it and mix thoroughly.

                  3. Grease a baking dish with butter. Lay out the minced meat, then the mashed potatoes on top. Bake for 15 minutes, remove, sprinkle with grated cheese and put back in the oven for another 5 minutes.

                  Delicious and healthy: top exquisite avocado dishes16.09.25, 16:27 • 2750 views

                  Casserole with chicken and vegetables

                  Ingredients:

                  • 350 g chicken fillet;
                    • 1 onion;
                      • 1 sweet pepper;
                        • 2 celery stalks;
                          • 150 ml milk;
                            • 100 g cheese;
                              • 1 egg;
                                • salt, pepper.

                                  Preparation

                                  1. First, boil the chicken fillet until cooked in salted water. Cut the cooled fillet into cubes.

                                  2. Peel all vegetables. Cut the onion into strips, and the sweet pepper into cubes. Cut the celery into pieces. Fry the onion in olive oil, then the sweet pepper and celery.

                                  3. Mix the vegetables with the chicken fillet, put everything into a baking dish. Beat the egg with milk and cheese, pour the mixture over the chicken fillet. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes.

                                  Casserole with broccoli and cheese

                                  Ingredients:

                                  • 500 g broccoli;
                                    • 5 eggs;
                                      • 300 g sour cream;
                                        • 200 g hard cheese;
                                          • 2 tbsp. butter;
                                            • 2 tbsp. breadcrumbs;
                                              • salt, pepper.

                                                Preparation

                                                1. Boil broccoli in salted water. Mix eggs, sour cream and grated cheese. Salt and pepper.

                                                2. Grease a baking dish with butter. Sprinkle it with breadcrumbs, lay out the broccoli and pour the egg mixture over it. Bake in a preheated oven for 25 minutes.

                                                A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day13.09.25, 19:18 • 47070 views

                                                Casserole with pasta and ham

                                                Ingredients:

                                                • 150 g pasta;
                                                  • 200 g ham;
                                                    • 4 tbsp. butter;
                                                      • 3 eggs;
                                                        • 150 g sour cream;
                                                          • 200 g green peas;
                                                            • 150 g cheese;
                                                              • 1 clove garlic;
                                                                • salt, pepper.

                                                                  Preparation

                                                                  1. Boil pasta, drain water, add butter. Cut ham into pieces and fry slightly with garlic. Beat eggs with sour cream, add cheese and mix well.

                                                                  2. In a separate bowl, mix pasta, green peas and ham, put everything into a mold. Pour the egg mixture, sprinkle with grated cheese and bake for about 15 minutes.

                                                                  Casserole with rice and mushrooms

                                                                  What you will need:

                                                                  • 500 g rice;
                                                                    • 2 eggs;
                                                                      • 250 g hard cheese;
                                                                        • 500 g champignons;
                                                                          • 2 onions;
                                                                            • salt, pepper;

                                                                              Preparation

                                                                              1. Cook rice in salted water. Cut mushrooms into pieces, peel and finely chop onions. Fry onions, then mushrooms.

                                                                              2. Mix rice with half of the cheese, grated on a coarse grater. On a greased form, lay out half of the rice, then mushrooms with onions, then the remaining rice. Sprinkle the second half of the grated cheese on top and decorate with a few mushrooms. Bake for 15 minutes.

                                                                              Sweet and Delicious: Top Matcha Tea Pastry Recipes08.09.25, 18:08 • 2983 views

                                                                              Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                              Life hackPublicationsCulinary