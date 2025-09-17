Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes

Casserole is one of the most delicious ways to satisfy hunger for a long time. It can be prepared for a regular dinner or served at a festive table. And today, UNN will share with you several recipes for this wonderful dish.

Casserole with minced meat and potatoes

Ingredients:

500 g minced meat;

1 kg potatoes;

1 egg;

250 ml milk;

100 g butter;

1 onion;

50 g cheese;

salt, pepper.

Preparation

1. Peel and boil potatoes in salted water. Drain the water, add 50 g of butter and mash into a puree. Heat the milk and add to the puree. Stir until a homogeneous mass is obtained.

2. Peel and finely chop the onion. Fry until golden brown in butter. Then add the minced meat and fry until cooked, stirring constantly and breaking up lumps. Salt and transfer to a large bowl. When the minced meat has cooled slightly, break an egg into it and mix thoroughly.

3. Grease a baking dish with butter. Lay out the minced meat, then the mashed potatoes on top. Bake for 15 minutes, remove, sprinkle with grated cheese and put back in the oven for another 5 minutes.

Delicious and healthy: top exquisite avocado dishes

Casserole with chicken and vegetables

Ingredients:

350 g chicken fillet;

1 onion;

1 sweet pepper;

2 celery stalks;

150 ml milk;

100 g cheese;

1 egg;

salt, pepper.

Preparation

1. First, boil the chicken fillet until cooked in salted water. Cut the cooled fillet into cubes.

2. Peel all vegetables. Cut the onion into strips, and the sweet pepper into cubes. Cut the celery into pieces. Fry the onion in olive oil, then the sweet pepper and celery.

3. Mix the vegetables with the chicken fillet, put everything into a baking dish. Beat the egg with milk and cheese, pour the mixture over the chicken fillet. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes.

Casserole with broccoli and cheese

Ingredients:

500 g broccoli;

5 eggs;

300 g sour cream;

200 g hard cheese;

2 tbsp. butter;

2 tbsp. breadcrumbs;

salt, pepper.

Preparation

1. Boil broccoli in salted water. Mix eggs, sour cream and grated cheese. Salt and pepper.

2. Grease a baking dish with butter. Sprinkle it with breadcrumbs, lay out the broccoli and pour the egg mixture over it. Bake in a preheated oven for 25 minutes.

A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day

Casserole with pasta and ham

Ingredients:

150 g pasta;

200 g ham;

4 tbsp. butter;

3 eggs;

150 g sour cream;

200 g green peas;

150 g cheese;

1 clove garlic;

salt, pepper.

Preparation

1. Boil pasta, drain water, add butter. Cut ham into pieces and fry slightly with garlic. Beat eggs with sour cream, add cheese and mix well.

2. In a separate bowl, mix pasta, green peas and ham, put everything into a mold. Pour the egg mixture, sprinkle with grated cheese and bake for about 15 minutes.

Casserole with rice and mushrooms

What you will need:

500 g rice;

2 eggs;

250 g hard cheese;

500 g champignons;

2 onions;

salt, pepper;

Preparation

1. Cook rice in salted water. Cut mushrooms into pieces, peel and finely chop onions. Fry onions, then mushrooms.

2. Mix rice with half of the cheese, grated on a coarse grater. On a greased form, lay out half of the rice, then mushrooms with onions, then the remaining rice. Sprinkle the second half of the grated cheese on top and decorate with a few mushrooms. Bake for 15 minutes.

Sweet and Delicious: Top Matcha Tea Pastry Recipes