A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day

Today, September 13, on Borsch Day, it is worth remembering the main culinary symbol of Ukrainian cuisine. UNN has collected three recipes for this extraordinary dish, each of which has its own unique taste and aroma.

Classic Ukrainian borscht with meat

Ingredients:

500 g pork or beef on the bone;

3–4 medium beets;

2 potatoes;

1 carrot;

1 onion;

half a head of white cabbage;

2 tbsp. tomato paste;

2–3 cloves of garlic;

bay leaf, salt, pepper, herbs, sour cream.

Method of preparation

Place the meat in a large pot, cover with approximately 3 liters of cold water. Bring to a boil, skim off the foam, add bay leaf, a few peppercorns and a little salt. Cook over low heat for 1–1.5 hours, until the meat is tender. Grate the beets on a coarse grater. Heat a spoonful of oil in a frying pan, add the beets and a tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice, pour in a little broth and simmer for 15 minutes with the tomato paste. Chop the carrots and onions and fry in another pan until soft.

Add diced potatoes to the ready broth. After 5 minutes - shredded cabbage, after another 5 minutes - carrot-onion sauté and beets. Cook everything together for 10–15 minutes. 5 minutes before the end, add crushed garlic and salt to taste. Then remove from heat and let the borscht steep under the lid for at least 20 minutes.

Serve hot, with a piece of meat, a spoonful of thick sour cream and fresh herbs. The next day, the borscht becomes even richer.

Green borscht with sorrel and egg

Ingredients:

300 g chicken meat (thigh or wing);

3–4 potatoes;

1 carrot;

1 onion;

200 g fresh sorrel, a bunch of green onions, dill and parsley;

4 boiled eggs;

salt, pepper, bay leaf, sour cream.

Method of preparation

Cover the chicken with 2–2.5 liters of cold water, add carrots and a whole onion, salt, bay leaf. Cook the broth for about 40 minutes. Remove the meat and vegetables. Discard the onion, the carrots can be sliced and returned to the soup. Separate the meat from the bone and cut into pieces.

Add diced potatoes to the boiling broth and cook until tender. 3–5 minutes before the end of cooking, add chopped sorrel and herbs. Add sorrel at the very end to preserve its color. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve with pieces of meat, halves of boiled eggs and a spoonful of sour cream.

Fish borscht with crucian carp

Ingredients:

4–5 medium crucian carp;

3 beets;

2 potatoes;

half a head of cabbage;

1 carrot;

1 onion;

2 tbsp. tomato paste, bay leaf, dill, parsley, salt and pepper.

Method of preparation

Clean the crucian carp well, remove gills and entrails so that the broth does not taste bitter. Cover the fish with 2.5 liters of cold water, add bay leaf, salt, a few peppercorns and cook for 20 minutes over low heat.

Carefully remove the cooked fish, and strain the broth through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove small bones. Add diced potatoes and shredded cabbage to the clear fish broth. Separately, grate the beets, lightly fry them in oil with tomato paste and a few spoons of fish broth, simmer for 10 minutes. Then add to the pot. Chop the carrots and onions and fry, also transfer to the broth. Cook everything together for another 10–15 minutes.

Crucian carp can be served separately or returned to the borscht at the end of cooking. Borscht with crucian carp turns out aromatic, with a light river note. It tastes good with fresh dill and black bread.

