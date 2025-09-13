A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 5628 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 13689 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 25001 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 30202 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 44621 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 32027 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 47832 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 52988 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 36675 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 35966 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
G7 finance ministers discussed increasing economic pressure on RussiaSeptember 13, 07:15 AM • 5956 views
US to sanction companies from countries supplying goods to Russia's military-industrial complexSeptember 13, 08:37 AM • 12615 views
Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspectsPhotoSeptember 13, 09:28 AM • 11997 views
China warns UK and US over warships passing through Taiwan Strait12:17 PM • 5640 views
Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in RussiaPhotoVideo01:04 PM • 5578 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 25011 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 25855 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 27919 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 47837 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 26469 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Tusk
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
China
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideo02:46 PM • 1848 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 52990 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 43289 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 91087 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 51756 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136

A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

On September 13, Borscht Day, three recipes for the main culinary symbol of Ukrainian cuisine were presented. Among them are classic Ukrainian borscht with meat, green borscht with sorrel and egg, and fish borscht with carp.

A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day

Today, September 13, on Borsch Day, it is worth remembering the main culinary symbol of Ukrainian cuisine. UNN has collected three recipes for this extraordinary dish, each of which has its own unique taste and aroma.

Classic Ukrainian borscht with meat

Ingredients:

  • 500 g pork or beef on the bone;
    • 3–4 medium beets;
      • 2 potatoes;
        • 1 carrot;
          • 1 onion;
            • half a head of white cabbage;
              • 2 tbsp. tomato paste;
                • 2–3 cloves of garlic;
                  • bay leaf, salt, pepper, herbs, sour cream.

                    Method of preparation

                    Place the meat in a large pot, cover with approximately 3 liters of cold water. Bring to a boil, skim off the foam, add bay leaf, a few peppercorns and a little salt. Cook over low heat for 1–1.5 hours, until the meat is tender. Grate the beets on a coarse grater. Heat a spoonful of oil in a frying pan, add the beets and a tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice, pour in a little broth and simmer for 15 minutes with the tomato paste. Chop the carrots and onions and fry in another pan until soft.

                    Add diced potatoes to the ready broth. After 5 minutes - shredded cabbage, after another 5 minutes - carrot-onion sauté and beets. Cook everything together for 10–15 minutes. 5 minutes before the end, add crushed garlic and salt to taste. Then remove from heat and let the borscht steep under the lid for at least 20 minutes.

                    Serve hot, with a piece of meat, a spoonful of thick sour cream and fresh herbs. The next day, the borscht becomes even richer.

                    Easy to prepare, tastes like in a restaurant: three tuna pasta recipes26.05.25, 16:47 • 3600 views

                    Green borscht with sorrel and egg

                    Ingredients:

                    • 300 g chicken meat (thigh or wing);
                      • 3–4 potatoes;
                        • 1 carrot;
                          • 1 onion;
                            • 200 g fresh sorrel, a bunch of green onions, dill and parsley;
                              • 4 boiled eggs;
                                • salt, pepper, bay leaf, sour cream.

                                  Method of preparation

                                  Cover the chicken with 2–2.5 liters of cold water, add carrots and a whole onion, salt, bay leaf. Cook the broth for about 40 minutes. Remove the meat and vegetables. Discard the onion, the carrots can be sliced and returned to the soup. Separate the meat from the bone and cut into pieces.

                                  Add diced potatoes to the boiling broth and cook until tender. 3–5 minutes before the end of cooking, add chopped sorrel and herbs. Add sorrel at the very end to preserve its color. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve with pieces of meat, halves of boiled eggs and a spoonful of sour cream.

                                  Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days23.06.25, 22:05 • 126286 views

                                  Fish borscht with crucian carp

                                  Ingredients:

                                  • 4–5 medium crucian carp;
                                    • 3 beets;
                                      • 2 potatoes;
                                        • half a head of cabbage;
                                          • 1 carrot;
                                            • 1 onion;
                                              • 2 tbsp. tomato paste, bay leaf, dill, parsley, salt and pepper.

                                                Method of preparation

                                                Clean the crucian carp well, remove gills and entrails so that the broth does not taste bitter. Cover the fish with 2.5 liters of cold water, add bay leaf, salt, a few peppercorns and cook for 20 minutes over low heat.

                                                Carefully remove the cooked fish, and strain the broth through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove small bones. Add diced potatoes and shredded cabbage to the clear fish broth. Separately, grate the beets, lightly fry them in oil with tomato paste and a few spoons of fish broth, simmer for 10 minutes. Then add to the pot. Chop the carrots and onions and fry, also transfer to the broth. Cook everything together for another 10–15 minutes.

                                                Crucian carp can be served separately or returned to the borscht at the end of cooking. Borscht with crucian carp turns out aromatic, with a light river note. It tastes good with fresh dill and black bread.

                                                Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes26.06.25, 14:14 • 4646 views

                                                Alona Utkina

                                                Life hackCulinary
                                                Ukraine