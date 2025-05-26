Easy to prepare, tastes like in a restaurant: three tuna pasta recipes

When you want something delicious, but there is no time to prepare complicated dishes, pasta with tuna is an ideal solution. It is easy and quick to prepare, and most importantly, it is very tasty. This dish successfully combines affordable ingredients and is suitable for both everyday lunch and light dinner.

has collected three of the most interesting recipes that will help diversify the usual menu without extra effort.

Pasta with tuna in the Mediterranean style

Ingredients

150 g of canned tuna;

1 tomato;

1/4 cup of olives;

1/4 cup of red onion;

2 tablespoons of parsley;

1 tablespoon of capers;

2 teaspoons of lemon juice;

2 tablespoons of olive oil;

1/2 teaspoon of salt;

a pinch of freshly ground black pepper;

340 g of pasta;

1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Bring salted water to a boil and throw pasta there. Cook them until ready.

Step 2

Mix tuna, chopped tomatoes, olives, onion, parsley, capers, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. Mix until smooth.

Step 3

Add the tuna mixture to the cooked pasta. Sprinkle with grated mozzarella cheese and stir until everything is mixed.

Pasta with tuna and lemon

Ingredients

350 g of pasta;

200 g of small beans;

200 g of canned tuna;

1 lemon;

1 tbsp. l. capers;

a pinch of chili pepper;

olive oil.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Boil pasta in boiling salted water for 8 minutes. Add beans and cook for another 3 minutes, until both pasta and beans are soft.

Step 2

Divide the tuna into fibers and add lemon zest, capers, chili and plenty of salt and pepper.

Step 3

Drain the boiled pasta and beans, and mix them with the tuna mixture. Add a little olive oil. Serve with lemon.

Pasta with tuna and tomato sauce

2 tbsp. l. olive oil;

1 onion;

2 cloves of garlic;

400 g of canned tomatoes;

½ tsp of chili powder;

1 tsp of sugar;

500 g of pasta;

100 g of canned tuna;

basil leaves.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Heat oil in a pan, throw onion there and cook for a few minutes. Add garlic, tomatoes, chili and sugar. Salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly, then reduce heat and cook for another 5 minutes.

Step 2

Prepare pasta according to package instructions. Divide the tuna into fibers and add the sauce, heat it up. Drain the pasta and mix with the sauce and basil leaves. Read also:

