Easy to prepare, tastes like in a restaurant: three tuna pasta recipes

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM • 3306 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

01:26 PM • 12662 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

11:58 AM • 23455 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

09:30 AM • 43407 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

08:54 AM • 62713 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 62299 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 71378 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 82048 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 78524 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84236 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 34482 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

May 26, 06:18 AM • 81713 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 55793 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

09:48 AM • 26005 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 11817 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 400052 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
May 23, 02:43 PM • 436704 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 388145 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 478860 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 555596 views
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 157788 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 261557 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 97911 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 91640 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 93720 views
Easy to prepare, tastes like in a restaurant: three tuna pasta recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Discover three unique tuna pasta recipes: Mediterranean with mozzarella, with lemon and capers, and with tomato sauce and basil. Delicious and fast!

Easy to prepare, tastes like in a restaurant: three tuna pasta recipes

When you want something delicious, but there is no time to prepare complicated dishes, pasta with tuna is an ideal solution. It is easy and quick to prepare, and most importantly, it is very tasty. This dish successfully combines affordable ingredients and is suitable for both everyday lunch and light dinner.

UNN has collected three of the most interesting recipes that will help diversify the usual menu without extra effort.

Pasta with tuna in the Mediterranean style

Ingredients

  • 150 g of canned tuna;
    • 1 tomato;
      • 1/4 cup of olives;
        • 1/4 cup of red onion;
          • 2 tablespoons of parsley;
            • 1 tablespoon of capers;
              • 2 teaspoons of lemon juice;
                • 2 tablespoons of olive oil;
                  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt;
                    • a pinch of freshly ground black pepper;
                      • 340 g of pasta;
                        • 1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese.

                          Method of preparation

                          Step 1

                          Bring salted water to a boil and throw pasta there. Cook them until ready.

                          Step 2

                          Mix tuna, chopped tomatoes, olives, onion, parsley, capers, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. Mix until smooth.

                          Step 3

                          Add the tuna mixture to the cooked pasta. Sprinkle with grated mozzarella cheese and stir until everything is mixed.

                          How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

                          Pasta with tuna and lemon

                          Ingredients 

                          • 350 g of pasta;
                            • 200 g of small beans;
                              • 200 g of canned tuna;
                                • 1 lemon;
                                  • 1 tbsp. l. capers;
                                    • a pinch of chili pepper;
                                      • olive oil.

                                        Method of preparation

                                        Step 1

                                        Boil pasta in boiling salted water for 8 minutes. Add beans and cook for another 3 minutes, until both pasta and beans are soft.

                                        Step 2

                                        Divide the tuna into fibers and add lemon zest, capers, chili and plenty of salt and pepper.

                                        Step 3

                                        Drain the boiled pasta and beans, and mix them with the tuna mixture. Add a little olive oil. Serve with lemon.

                                        Refreshing drinks at home: simple recipes for hot days

                                        Pasta with tuna and tomato sauce

                                        • 2 tbsp. l. olive oil;
                                          • 1 onion;
                                            • 2 cloves of garlic;
                                              • 400 g of canned tomatoes;
                                                • ½ tsp of chili powder;
                                                  • 1 tsp of sugar;
                                                    • 500 g of pasta;
                                                      • 100 g of canned tuna;
                                                        • basil leaves.

                                                          Method of preparation

                                                          Step 1

                                                          Heat oil in a pan, throw onion there and cook for a few minutes. Add garlic, tomatoes, chili and sugar. Salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly, then reduce heat and cook for another 5 minutes.

                                                          Step 2

                                                          Prepare pasta according to package instructions. Divide the tuna into fibers and add the sauce, heat it up. Drain the pasta and mix with the sauce and basil leaves. Read also: 

                                                          What to cook with cucumbers: 5 ideas for every day

                                                          Alina Volianska

                                                          Alina Volianska

                                                          Life hackCulinary
