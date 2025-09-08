Sweet and Delicious: Top Matcha Tea Pastry Recipes

Matcha is a unique powdered green tea, native to Japan. In addition to being a delicious and healthy drink, matcha can be used as an ingredient in various dishes, including pastries. Today, UNN will share interesting recipes for sweets with matcha tea.

Matcha Choux

Ingredients:

· 75 g flour;

· 3 medium-sized eggs.

Craquelin:

· 50 g cold butter;

· 50 g sugar or powdered sugar;

· 50 g flour;

· 10 g matcha powder.

Cream:

· 300 g milk;

· 3 egg yolks;

· 75 g sugar;

· 12 g flour;

· 10 g cornstarch;

· 6 g matcha powder;

· 15 g butter;

· 130 g cream 33-35%.

Preparation:

1. Bring milk, butter, sugar, and salt to a boil. Add flour and cook until thickened. Cool slightly and mix in eggs with a mixer. Leave in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

2. For the craquelin, mix butter with sugar, flour, and matcha until smooth. Roll out between two sheets of parchment paper and place in the freezer. Cut out circles with a diameter of 5 cm. Pipe the dough and place the craquelin on top.

3. Bake at 200°C for the first 10 minutes, then at 180°C for another 25-30 minutes. For the cream, cook the yolks with milk, flour, starch, and sugar until thickened. Add butter and cool. Whip the cream to stiff peaks and mix until smooth with the custard base. Fill the pastries.

Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes

Matcha Cheesecake

Ingredients:

· 4 eggs;

· 500 g Philadelphia cream cheese (room temperature);

· 200-250 g erythritol (sugar substitute);

· 250 g heavy cream;

· 1 tbsp. lemon juice;

· 100 g coconut flour;

· 1 tsp. vanilla extract;

· 2 tbsp. cornstarch;

· 2 tbsp. + 1 tbsp. matcha powder;

· a pinch of salt.

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 175 degrees. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and erythritol for five minutes. Then add lemon juice, egg, cream, 2 tablespoons of matcha, salt, vanilla, and starch. Mix everything well until smooth.

2. Pour the mixture into a baking pan (I used a size of 19×6.5 cm)

3. Remove the cheesecake from the oven and let it cool completely, then place it in the refrigerator. Do not remove from the pan for about four hours or overnight.

Matcha Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

· 4-5 leaves - mint;

· 200 ml - milk;

· 150 ml - cream;

· 40 g - sugar;

· 2 sheets - gelatin;

· 2 tbsp. - matcha tea;

· 1 tbsp. - vanilla extract.

Preparation:

1. Soak gelatin in cold water until soft. In a separate bowl, mix a little milk and matcha, whisk. Then pour in the milk and mix well.

2. Pour cream, matcha milk into a saucepan, add sugar, vanilla extract, mint and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat.

3. Add gelatin and stir until completely dissolved. Strain the mixture. Pour into molds or glass cups and chill for 1-2 hours.

Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table

Matcha Tea Truffles

Ingredients:

· 45 g shredded coconut (+a little for sprinkling);

· 25 g almond flour;

· 10 g coconut oil;

· 15 g agave/topinambur syrup;

· 1 tbsp. matcha tea.

Preparation:

1. Blend all ingredients in a blender.

2. Form into balls. Sprinkle with shredded coconut if desired.

3. After this, the dessert should be refrigerated for 15 minutes.

Matcha and Poppy Seed Cupcakes

Ingredients:

· 110 g flour;

· 125 g sugar;

· 50 g vegetable oil;

· 1 tsp. matcha tea (powder);

· 5 g baking powder;

· 1 pc egg;

· 80 g milk;

· 120 g butter;

· 1/2 tsp. matcha.

Preparation:

1. Beat egg, oil, sugar, coconut milk with a mixer. Mix all dry ingredients - flour, baking powder, salt, and poppy seeds. Combine both mixtures.

2. Spoon the dough into molds, filling approximately 2/3 of the height. Bake at 170 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Cool.

3. Cream: beat butter, gradually adding 60-70 g of condensed milk, and also add matcha tea. Fill a pastry bag and pipe caps onto the cooled cupcakes.

For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipes