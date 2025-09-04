$41.370.01
Rada may resume broadcasting of meetings as early as September 4: what is known
Publications
Exclusives
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

UNN shares five Greek salad recipes, including the classic version, with bryndza, fetaxa, chicken, and mozzarella. Each recipe contains a detailed list of ingredients and step-by-step cooking instructions.

For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipes

Greek salad is one of the most popular dishes in the world, which can be seen on the table both during holidays and during a regular family dinner. Despite its name - Greek, there are many interesting recipes for preparing this salad, which UNN will gladly share in this material.

Classic Greek Salad

Ingredients

  • Tomatoes — 3 pcs;
    • Cucumbers — 5 pcs (small size);
      • Bell pepper — 2 pcs;
        • Onion — 1 pc;
          • Feta — 250 gr;
            • Olives — to your taste;
              • Olive oil — 5 tbsp;
                • Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;
                  • Salt, pepper and oregano — to your taste;

                    Preparation

                    • Prepare all ingredients, wash vegetables. Cut cucumbers into large pieces, tomatoes - into halves, which then need to be cut into five parts;
                      • Peel bell pepper from seeds and cut into large pieces. Cut onion into half rings and mix all chopped vegetables;
                        • Mix salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil for dressing. Cut cheese into cubes approximately 1-1.5 cm in size. Add chopped cheese, olives and dressing to vegetables. Sprinkle with oregano.

                          For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise01.09.25, 12:46 • 99846 views

                          Greek salad recipe with bryndza

                          Ingredients

                          • Bryndza — 200 gr;
                            • Tomatoes — 1 pc;
                              • Cucumbers — 2 pcs;
                                • Lettuce leaves — 3 pcs;
                                  • Bell pepper — 1 pc;
                                    • Olives — 50 gr;
                                      • Olive oil — 45 ml;
                                        • Oregano, lemon juice, pepper and salt to your taste.

                                          Preparation

                                          • Prepare all ingredients, wash vegetables. Cut tomatoes into cubes. Cut bell pepper, peel it from seeds. Cut cucumbers in half, then into quarters. Cut bryndza into 1-1.5 cm cubes;
                                            • Cut onion into half rings, and olives — into rings. Cut lettuce leaves into small pieces;
                                              • Mix vegetables in a bowl, add lemon juice, olives, onion and bryndza. Add spices, olive oil and mix.

                                                Salad with fetaxa

                                                Ingredients

                                                • Tomatoes — 2 pcs;
                                                  • Cucumbers — 2 pcs;
                                                    • Fetaxa cheese — 200 gr;
                                                      • Lettuce leaves — 3 pcs;
                                                        • Olives — 50 gr;
                                                          • Olive oil — 4 tbsp;
                                                            • Greens — to your taste;
                                                              • Salt — to your taste.

                                                                Preparation

                                                                • Wash vegetables, prepare ingredients. Cut tomatoes, cucumbers and cheese into cubes;
                                                                  • Tear lettuce leaves into large pieces or tear by hand. Mix all ingredients in a bowl, add olives and olive oil;
                                                                    • Add salt and herbs to your taste, mix.

                                                                      Ukrainian Salo Day and Banana Lovers Day: what else is celebrated in the world today27.08.25, 06:28 • 4275 views

                                                                      Greek salad with chicken

                                                                      Ingredients

                                                                      • Chicken fillet — 300 gr (baked or boiled);
                                                                        • Tomatoes — 2 pcs;
                                                                          • Feta cheese — 150 gr;
                                                                            • Cucumbers — 2 pcs;
                                                                              • Onion — 1 pc;
                                                                                • Olives — 50 gr;
                                                                                  • Garlic — 1 clove;
                                                                                    • Lemon juice — 20 gr;
                                                                                      • Olive oil — 4 tbsp;
                                                                                        • Salt — to your taste.

                                                                                          Preparation

                                                                                          • Tear lettuce leaves into small pieces by hand. Cut onion into half rings. Cut cucumbers into rings, then into quarters;
                                                                                            • Cut tomatoes into pieces. Mix vegetables in a bowl, dress with olive oil with lemon juice and garlic;
                                                                                              • Cut chicken breast into large pieces, add on top. Add feta cubes and olives, mix. Add salt to your taste.

                                                                                                 Mozzarella in Greek salad

                                                                                                Ingredients

                                                                                                • Mozzarella — 150 gr;
                                                                                                  • Tomatoes — 2 pcs;
                                                                                                    • Cucumbers — 2 pcs;
                                                                                                      • Bell pepper — 1-2 pcs;
                                                                                                        • Lettuce leaves — 2-3 pcs;
                                                                                                          • Onion — 1 pc;
                                                                                                            • Pitted olives;
                                                                                                              • Lemon juice — 30 gr;
                                                                                                                • Salt, herbs, spices — to your taste.

                                                                                                                  Preparation

                                                                                                                  • Cut mozzarella into thick circles. Peel tomatoes and cut into large pieces. Chop cucumbers into small pieces;
                                                                                                                    • Cut bell pepper into cubes. Cut onion into rings. Tear leaves by hand or cut into pieces;
                                                                                                                      • Mix all vegetables with cheese. Dress with olive oil, mix with lemon juice, herbs and spices. Salt to your taste.

                                                                                                                        Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn25.08.25, 17:18 • 204245 views

                                                                                                                        Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                                                                        Life hackPublicationsCulinary
                                                                                                                        Greece