For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipes
Kyiv • UNN
UNN shares five Greek salad recipes, including the classic version, with bryndza, fetaxa, chicken, and mozzarella. Each recipe contains a detailed list of ingredients and step-by-step cooking instructions.
Greek salad is one of the most popular dishes in the world, which can be seen on the table both during holidays and during a regular family dinner. Despite its name - Greek, there are many interesting recipes for preparing this salad, which UNN will gladly share in this material.
Classic Greek Salad
Ingredients
- Tomatoes — 3 pcs;
- Cucumbers — 5 pcs (small size);
- Bell pepper — 2 pcs;
- Onion — 1 pc;
- Feta — 250 gr;
- Olives — to your taste;
- Olive oil — 5 tbsp;
- Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;
- Salt, pepper and oregano — to your taste;
Preparation
- Prepare all ingredients, wash vegetables. Cut cucumbers into large pieces, tomatoes - into halves, which then need to be cut into five parts;
- Peel bell pepper from seeds and cut into large pieces. Cut onion into half rings and mix all chopped vegetables;
- Mix salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil for dressing. Cut cheese into cubes approximately 1-1.5 cm in size. Add chopped cheese, olives and dressing to vegetables. Sprinkle with oregano.
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise01.09.25, 12:46 • 99846 views
Greek salad recipe with bryndza
Ingredients
- Bryndza — 200 gr;
- Tomatoes — 1 pc;
- Cucumbers — 2 pcs;
- Lettuce leaves — 3 pcs;
- Bell pepper — 1 pc;
- Olives — 50 gr;
- Olive oil — 45 ml;
- Oregano, lemon juice, pepper and salt to your taste.
Preparation
- Prepare all ingredients, wash vegetables. Cut tomatoes into cubes. Cut bell pepper, peel it from seeds. Cut cucumbers in half, then into quarters. Cut bryndza into 1-1.5 cm cubes;
- Cut onion into half rings, and olives — into rings. Cut lettuce leaves into small pieces;
- Mix vegetables in a bowl, add lemon juice, olives, onion and bryndza. Add spices, olive oil and mix.
Salad with fetaxa
Ingredients
- Tomatoes — 2 pcs;
- Cucumbers — 2 pcs;
- Fetaxa cheese — 200 gr;
- Lettuce leaves — 3 pcs;
- Olives — 50 gr;
- Olive oil — 4 tbsp;
- Greens — to your taste;
- Salt — to your taste.
Preparation
- Wash vegetables, prepare ingredients. Cut tomatoes, cucumbers and cheese into cubes;
- Tear lettuce leaves into large pieces or tear by hand. Mix all ingredients in a bowl, add olives and olive oil;
- Add salt and herbs to your taste, mix.
Ukrainian Salo Day and Banana Lovers Day: what else is celebrated in the world today27.08.25, 06:28 • 4275 views
Greek salad with chicken
Ingredients
- Chicken fillet — 300 gr (baked or boiled);
- Tomatoes — 2 pcs;
- Feta cheese — 150 gr;
- Cucumbers — 2 pcs;
- Onion — 1 pc;
- Olives — 50 gr;
- Garlic — 1 clove;
- Lemon juice — 20 gr;
- Olive oil — 4 tbsp;
- Salt — to your taste.
Preparation
- Tear lettuce leaves into small pieces by hand. Cut onion into half rings. Cut cucumbers into rings, then into quarters;
- Cut tomatoes into pieces. Mix vegetables in a bowl, dress with olive oil with lemon juice and garlic;
- Cut chicken breast into large pieces, add on top. Add feta cubes and olives, mix. Add salt to your taste.
Mozzarella in Greek salad
Ingredients
- Mozzarella — 150 gr;
- Tomatoes — 2 pcs;
- Cucumbers — 2 pcs;
- Bell pepper — 1-2 pcs;
- Lettuce leaves — 2-3 pcs;
- Onion — 1 pc;
- Pitted olives;
- Lemon juice — 30 gr;
- Salt, herbs, spices — to your taste.
Preparation
- Cut mozzarella into thick circles. Peel tomatoes and cut into large pieces. Chop cucumbers into small pieces;
- Cut bell pepper into cubes. Cut onion into rings. Tear leaves by hand or cut into pieces;
- Mix all vegetables with cheese. Dress with olive oil, mix with lemon juice, herbs and spices. Salt to your taste.
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn25.08.25, 17:18 • 204245 views