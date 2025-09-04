For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipes

Greek salad is one of the most popular dishes in the world, which can be seen on the table both during holidays and during a regular family dinner. Despite its name - Greek, there are many interesting recipes for preparing this salad, which UNN will gladly share in this material.

Classic Greek Salad

Ingredients

Tomatoes — 3 pcs;

Cucumbers — 5 pcs (small size);

Bell pepper — 2 pcs;

Onion — 1 pc;

Feta — 250 gr;

Olives — to your taste;

Olive oil — 5 tbsp;

Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;

Salt, pepper and oregano — to your taste;

Preparation

Prepare all ingredients, wash vegetables. Cut cucumbers into large pieces, tomatoes - into halves, which then need to be cut into five parts;

Peel bell pepper from seeds and cut into large pieces. Cut onion into half rings and mix all chopped vegetables;

Mix salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil for dressing. Cut cheese into cubes approximately 1-1.5 cm in size. Add chopped cheese, olives and dressing to vegetables. Sprinkle with oregano.

Greek salad recipe with bryndza

Ingredients

Bryndza — 200 gr;

Tomatoes — 1 pc;

Cucumbers — 2 pcs;

Lettuce leaves — 3 pcs;

Bell pepper — 1 pc;

Olives — 50 gr;

Olive oil — 45 ml;

Oregano, lemon juice, pepper and salt to your taste.

Preparation

Prepare all ingredients, wash vegetables. Cut tomatoes into cubes. Cut bell pepper, peel it from seeds. Cut cucumbers in half, then into quarters. Cut bryndza into 1-1.5 cm cubes;

Cut onion into half rings, and olives — into rings. Cut lettuce leaves into small pieces;

Mix vegetables in a bowl, add lemon juice, olives, onion and bryndza. Add spices, olive oil and mix.

Salad with fetaxa

Ingredients

Tomatoes — 2 pcs;

Cucumbers — 2 pcs;

Fetaxa cheese — 200 gr;

Lettuce leaves — 3 pcs;

Olives — 50 gr;

Olive oil — 4 tbsp;

Greens — to your taste;

Salt — to your taste.

Preparation

Wash vegetables, prepare ingredients. Cut tomatoes, cucumbers and cheese into cubes;

Tear lettuce leaves into large pieces or tear by hand. Mix all ingredients in a bowl, add olives and olive oil;

Add salt and herbs to your taste, mix.

Greek salad with chicken

Ingredients

Chicken fillet — 300 gr (baked or boiled);

Tomatoes — 2 pcs;

Feta cheese — 150 gr;

Cucumbers — 2 pcs;

Onion — 1 pc;

Olives — 50 gr;

Garlic — 1 clove;

Lemon juice — 20 gr;

Olive oil — 4 tbsp;

Salt — to your taste.

Preparation

Tear lettuce leaves into small pieces by hand. Cut onion into half rings. Cut cucumbers into rings, then into quarters;

Cut tomatoes into pieces. Mix vegetables in a bowl, dress with olive oil with lemon juice and garlic;

Cut chicken breast into large pieces, add on top. Add feta cubes and olives, mix. Add salt to your taste.

Mozzarella in Greek salad

Ingredients

Mozzarella — 150 gr;

Tomatoes — 2 pcs;

Cucumbers — 2 pcs;

Bell pepper — 1-2 pcs;

Lettuce leaves — 2-3 pcs;

Onion — 1 pc;

Pitted olives;

Lemon juice — 30 gr;

Salt, herbs, spices — to your taste.

Preparation

Cut mozzarella into thick circles. Peel tomatoes and cut into large pieces. Chop cucumbers into small pieces;

Cut bell pepper into cubes. Cut onion into rings. Tear leaves by hand or cut into pieces;

Mix all vegetables with cheese. Dress with olive oil, mix with lemon juice, herbs and spices. Salt to your taste.

