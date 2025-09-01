For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise
UNN offers top recipes for homemade mayonnaise, including options with a whole egg, without mustard, without eggs, and lean on aquafaba. Detailed instructions and a list of ingredients are available for each recipe.
Mayonnaise is an integral part of many dishes and is used in cooking in many countries around the world. For those who want to diversify their diet, UNN has prepared top recipes for homemade mayonnaise that will appeal even to the most demanding gourmets.
Homemade mayonnaise from a whole egg
Ingredients
- egg - 1 pc.;
- oil - 350 ml;
- salt - 1 tsp.;
- sugar - 2 tsp.;
- mustard - 1 tsp.;
- lemon juice - 1 tsp.
Preparation
Mix the egg, salt, sugar, and mustard, and add oil to this mixture. Carefully beat the mixture with a blender. When the mixture becomes white and thick, add lemon juice and beat again.
Homemade mayonnaise with mustard and lemon juice
Ingredients
- egg yolks - 2 pcs.;
- oil - 300 ml;
- sour cream - 100 g;
- mustard - 1 tsp.;
- lemon juice - 1 tsp.;
- salt - to taste.
Preparation
Beat the yolks with mustard. Add lemon juice and, continuing to beat, pour in half of the oil in a thin stream. Then, alternately, add sour cream and the second half of the oil. Continue beating until the desired consistency. Salt to taste and mix again.
Homemade mayonnaise without mustard
Ingredients
- egg yolks - 2 pcs.;
- oil - 150 ml;
- salt - 1/2 tsp.;
- sugar - 1/2 tsp.;
- 9% vinegar or 6% apple cider vinegar - 1/2 tsp.
Preparation
Mix yolks, salt, sugar, and vinegar. Pour in the oil and carefully beat the mixture with a blender until smooth and of the desired consistency.
Homemade mayonnaise without eggs
Ingredients
- milk - 150 ml;
- oil - 300 ml;
- mustard - 2 tsp.;
- lemon juice - 2 tsp.;
- salt - 1/2 tsp.
Mix milk and oil. Carefully beat until a thick mass is formed. Add mustard, lemon juice, and salt. Beat again until smooth.
Lenten mayonnaise on aquafaba
Ingredients
- aquafaba - 3 tbsp.;
- oil - 150 ml;
- mustard - 1 tsp.;
- lemon juice - to taste;
- salt - to taste;
- sugar or honey - 1 tsp.
Preparation
Aquafaba is the liquid that remains after cooking legumes (beans, peas, chickpeas, lentils), as well as the liquid from canned green peas or white beans. Mix aquafaba, mustard, and honey. Pour in the oil in a thin stream, continuing to beat. Add lemon juice, salt, and beat again until smooth.
