For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is an integral part of many dishes and is used in cooking in many countries around the world. For those who want to diversify their diet, UNN has prepared top recipes for homemade mayonnaise that will appeal even to the most demanding gourmets.

Homemade mayonnaise from a whole egg

Ingredients

egg - 1 pc.;

oil - 350 ml;

salt - 1 tsp.;

sugar - 2 tsp.;

mustard - 1 tsp.;

lemon juice - 1 tsp.

Preparation

Mix the egg, salt, sugar, and mustard, and add oil to this mixture. Carefully beat the mixture with a blender. When the mixture becomes white and thick, add lemon juice and beat again.

Homemade mayonnaise with mustard and lemon juice

Ingredients

egg yolks - 2 pcs.;

oil - 300 ml;

sour cream - 100 g;

mustard - 1 tsp.;

lemon juice - 1 tsp.;

salt - to taste.

Preparation

Beat the yolks with mustard. Add lemon juice and, continuing to beat, pour in half of the oil in a thin stream. Then, alternately, add sour cream and the second half of the oil. Continue beating until the desired consistency. Salt to taste and mix again.

Homemade mayonnaise without mustard

Ingredients

egg yolks - 2 pcs.;

oil - 150 ml;

salt - 1/2 tsp.;

sugar - 1/2 tsp.;

9% vinegar or 6% apple cider vinegar - 1/2 tsp.

Preparation

Mix yolks, salt, sugar, and vinegar. Pour in the oil and carefully beat the mixture with a blender until smooth and of the desired consistency.

Homemade mayonnaise without eggs

Ingredients

milk - 150 ml;

oil - 300 ml;

mustard - 2 tsp.;

lemon juice - 2 tsp.;

salt - 1/2 tsp.

Mix milk and oil. Carefully beat until a thick mass is formed. Add mustard, lemon juice, and salt. Beat again until smooth.

Lenten mayonnaise on aquafaba

Ingredients

aquafaba - 3 tbsp.;

oil - 150 ml;

mustard - 1 tsp.;

lemon juice - to taste;

salt - to taste;

sugar or honey - 1 tsp.

Preparation

Aquafaba is the liquid that remains after cooking legumes (beans, peas, chickpeas, lentils), as well as the liquid from canned green peas or white beans. Mix aquafaba, mustard, and honey. Pour in the oil in a thin stream, continuing to beat. Add lemon juice, salt, and beat again until smooth.

