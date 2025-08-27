Today marks the Day of Ukrainian Salo and Banana Lovers, reports UNN.

Day of Ukrainian Salo

August 27 marks the Day of Ukrainian Salo. It was established in 2015. Salo is one of the most famous and popular products of Ukrainian cuisine.

Salo is used as a standalone dish, for example, cold-salted. It is also added to various dishes.

Salo is a healthy product, but it should not be overused.

Yes, salo has many beneficial properties due to its content of fat-soluble vitamins – A, D, E, minerals (selenium, zinc), choline, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Banana Lovers' Day

National Banana Lovers' Day is a fun, fruity holiday that takes place annually on August 27. It's a day full of joy for everyone who loves bananas.

This special day encourages people to enjoy bananas in all forms, from fresh peeled to delicious dishes like smoothies and cakes.

World Rock Paper Scissors Day

The World Rock Paper Scissors Association established this day in 2014 to encourage people to play this game.

According to them, this game can help focus, concentrate, and control the mind. "Rock, Paper, Scissors" is considered the oldest hand game in the world.

It dates back to the Chinese Han Dynasty, which began in 206 BC and ended in 220 AD. The earliest version included a slug, a snake, and a frog, while the modern one appeared only in the 17th century. Eventually, "Rock, Paper, Scissors" made its way to Great Britain in the 1920s, and the rules of the game were published in the "New York Times" in 1932.

International Boxing Day

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) moved International Boxing Day from July 22 to August 27 to link the date with the first AIBA World Boxing Championship, which was held in the Cuban capital Havana in 1974.

The competition was held from August 17 to 30, 1974, during which 11 champions were determined, and the host country topped the World Championship medal table.

In 2019, the International Boxing Association announced International Boxing Day, which will be celebrated annually and calls on the global boxing community, fans, and all boxing enthusiasts to unite efforts to celebrate this day.

