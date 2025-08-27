Ukrainian Salo Day and Banana Lovers Day: what else is celebrated in the world today

$41.430.15
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 38767 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 73229 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 49215 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 112407 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 138745 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 137217 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 56135 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152601 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63343 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56650 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
750mm
US offers air and intelligence support to post-war forces in Ukraine – FTAugust 26, 05:32 PM • 2842 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 8612 views
Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against UkraineVideoAugust 26, 08:53 PM • 6272 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine01:39 AM • 3128 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied02:20 AM • 2856 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 38760 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 40577 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 112401 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 137213 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 168554 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 8820 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 60792 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 112108 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 134457 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 62452 views
Ukrainian Salo Day and Banana Lovers Day: what else is celebrated in the world today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

August 27 marks Ukrainian Salo Day, established in 2015, and National Banana Lovers Day. Also on this day, World Rock Paper Scissors Day and International Boxing Day are celebrated, the latter having been moved to August 27 in 2019.

Ukrainian Salo Day and Banana Lovers Day: what else is celebrated in the world today

Today marks the Day of Ukrainian Salo and Banana Lovers, reports UNN.

Day of Ukrainian Salo

August 27 marks the Day of Ukrainian Salo. It was established in 2015. Salo is one of the most famous and popular products of Ukrainian cuisine.

Salo is used as a standalone dish, for example, cold-salted. It is also added to various dishes.

Salo is a healthy product, but it should not be overused.

Yes, salo has many beneficial properties due to its content of fat-soluble vitamins – A, D, E, minerals (selenium, zinc), choline, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Banana Lovers' Day

National Banana Lovers' Day is a fun, fruity holiday that takes place annually on August 27. It's a day full of joy for everyone who loves bananas.

This special day encourages people to enjoy bananas in all forms, from fresh peeled to delicious dishes like smoothies and cakes.

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes 14.05.25, 11:18 • 95328 views

World Rock Paper Scissors Day

The World Rock Paper Scissors Association established this day in 2014 to encourage people to play this game.

According to them, this game can help focus, concentrate, and control the mind. "Rock, Paper, Scissors" is considered the oldest hand game in the world.

It dates back to the Chinese Han Dynasty, which began in 206 BC and ended in 220 AD. The earliest version included a slug, a snake, and a frog, while the modern one appeared only in the 17th century. Eventually, "Rock, Paper, Scissors" made its way to Great Britain in the 1920s, and the rules of the game were published in the "New York Times" in 1932.

International Boxing Day

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) moved International Boxing Day from July 22 to August 27 to link the date with the first AIBA World Boxing Championship, which was held in the Cuban capital Havana in 1974.

The competition was held from August 17 to 30, 1974, during which 11 champions were determined, and the host country topped the World Championship medal table.

In 2019, the International Boxing Association announced International Boxing Day, which will be celebrated annually and calls on the global boxing community, fans, and all boxing enthusiasts to unite efforts to celebrate this day.

Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)19.07.25, 23:47 • 150698 views

Anna Murashko

