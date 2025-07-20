Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)

Ukrainian boxer, WBA, WBO, WBC, IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Briton Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium, thus winning the fight, reports UNN.

Details

In the first round, Usyk landed several accurate left-hand punches, as well as a powerful jab.

The second round began actively with Dubois, trying to land punches on Usyk. In particular, Usyk missed one jab, but by the end of the round, he began to launch his own attacks, including drawing Dubois in and delivering a counter-punch.

In the third round, Dubois momentarily pinned Usyk against the ropes, but the Ukrainian landed a blow to Dubois's head, however, the Briton twice struck Usyk's body.

The fourth round began more or less calmly, Dubois tried to pin Usyk against the ropes, but the Ukrainian managed to break free. Usyk is working as a counter-puncher, trying to find the Briton's weak spot.

However, in the fifth round, Usyk landed two powerful blows, sending Dubois to the canvas, and then Usyk knocked Dubois out.

