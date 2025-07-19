$41.870.00
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
06:36 PM • 3840 views
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
05:59 PM • 7962 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
05:24 PM • 8252 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
02:56 PM • 12740 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 73321 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 200472 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 104179 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 97786 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96186 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77463 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy discussed with Sybiha the appointment of new ambassadors and announced a meetingJuly 19, 11:24 AM • 5374 views
Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is knownJuly 19, 11:40 AM • 11825 views
The government discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations: the focus is on scaling "anti-Shahed" solutionsJuly 19, 12:00 PM • 4418 views
Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attackJuly 19, 12:41 PM • 9618 views
"This is death, guys. Farewell. Glory to Ukraine": Zelenskyy posthumously awarded teenagers killed by occupiers in Berdiansk01:56 PM • 10174 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 200475 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 131084 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 198880 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 220756 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 398399 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Usyk
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 11499 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 73321 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 135857 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 139162 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 144305 views
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series

Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3860 views

Oleksandr Usyk arrived at Wembley Stadium for the fight against Daniel Dubois for the undisputed world champion title. The Ukrainian will defend the WBA, WBC, WBO belts and try to reclaim the IBF title, which belongs to Dubois.

Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title

UNN begins a text online broadcast of the championship fight between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois for the title of undisputed world champion. The Ukrainian will defend his WBA, WBC, and WBO belts and try to regain his IBF title, which he was forced to vacate – it belongs to Dubois.

22:35

IBF title holder Daniel Dubois arrived at Wembley Stadium.

22:30

World stars are arriving at Wembley Stadium. Among them, British chef Gordon Ramsay, boxer Hamzah Shiraz, head of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia Turki Alalshikh were spotted, and the fight will also be attended by Usyk's former promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk.

"God bless you, brother. Good luck," Krasiuk wrote on Instagram.

Actor Jason Statham also arrived at the stadium.

22:00

There are still two undercard fights before the main event. Before that, Georgian Lasha Guruli defeated Briton James Francis by knockout in the 5th round. In the second undercard fight, Saudi Aadam Hamed defeated Argentine Ezequiel Gregorese.

In the third fight, Ukrainian heavyweight Vladyslav Sirenko lost to Briton Solomon Dacres in the undercard of the Usyk – Dubois bout.

The fight started with an even struggle, but in the subsequent rounds, the Briton stepped up and began to take round after round – he worked as the first number and landed accurate blows repeatedly. As a result – a unanimous victory for the Briton by unanimous decision of the judges: 99:91, 98:92, 99:92, which was the first for the Ukrainian in his career.

21:25

Oleksandr Usyk has already arrived at Wembley Stadium, where the fight will take place. Only a few hours remain until the bout.

Usyk arrived at the stadium with his mascot - Eeyore the donkey, which Usyk's daughter Yelyzaveta gave him before his second fight against Anthony Joshua. The toy was bought at Disneyland in Paris, and it became a mascot after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Usyk vs. Dubois rematch to be the "most expensive" fight: what is known about record-breaking fees14.07.25, 20:35 • 5816 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Paris
Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk
Tesla
