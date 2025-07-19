Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title

UNN begins a text online broadcast of the championship fight between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois for the title of undisputed world champion. The Ukrainian will defend his WBA, WBC, and WBO belts and try to regain his IBF title, which he was forced to vacate – it belongs to Dubois.

22:35

IBF title holder Daniel Dubois arrived at Wembley Stadium.

22:30

World stars are arriving at Wembley Stadium. Among them, British chef Gordon Ramsay, boxer Hamzah Shiraz, head of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia Turki Alalshikh were spotted, and the fight will also be attended by Usyk's former promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk.

"God bless you, brother. Good luck," Krasiuk wrote on Instagram.

Actor Jason Statham also arrived at the stadium.

22:00

There are still two undercard fights before the main event. Before that, Georgian Lasha Guruli defeated Briton James Francis by knockout in the 5th round. In the second undercard fight, Saudi Aadam Hamed defeated Argentine Ezequiel Gregorese.

In the third fight, Ukrainian heavyweight Vladyslav Sirenko lost to Briton Solomon Dacres in the undercard of the Usyk – Dubois bout.

The fight started with an even struggle, but in the subsequent rounds, the Briton stepped up and began to take round after round – he worked as the first number and landed accurate blows repeatedly. As a result – a unanimous victory for the Briton by unanimous decision of the judges: 99:91, 98:92, 99:92, which was the first for the Ukrainian in his career.

21:25

Oleksandr Usyk has already arrived at Wembley Stadium, where the fight will take place. Only a few hours remain until the bout.

Usyk arrived at the stadium with his mascot - Eeyore the donkey, which Usyk's daughter Yelyzaveta gave him before his second fight against Anthony Joshua. The toy was bought at Disneyland in Paris, and it became a mascot after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

