Usyk vs. Dubois rematch to be the "most expensive" fight: what is known about record-breaking fees

On July 19, the long-awaited rematch between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place. The undisputed world heavyweight title is at stake. The total prize fund for the fight will exceed $200 million, of which Usyk will receive a record $132.28 million, and Dubois - $71.22 million. These are the largest fees in the careers of both boxers, writes UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

Two years have passed since their first encounter, when Usyk defeated the Briton in the ninth round. At that time, the Ukrainian made history as the first undisputed world heavyweight champion to win all four belts. Meanwhile, Dubois became the new IBF champion, sensationally knocking out Anthony Joshua in the autumn at Wembley Stadium. It is there, on July 19, that he will try to repeat his success and take revenge in the fight against Usyk. The fight is expected to start around 11:30 PM Kyiv time.

Prize fund

And although the exact amounts of remuneration are not precisely known, the total fee will be "just over $200 million, with 65 percent going to Usyk and 35 percent to Dubois." Thus, as the publication explains, "Usyk will receive $132 million, and Dubois will receive $71 million."

These sums would be record-breaking for each boxer. Usyk reportedly earned $114 million in the rematch with Fury, and Dubois allegedly earned $4.6 million for the fight with Joshua – before his pay-per-view increased that figure to $13 million.

