"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
07:52 PM • 212 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
06:23 PM • 8038 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
04:21 PM • 20088 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
03:55 PM • 27837 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
03:24 PM • 26065 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
03:00 PM • 27176 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 28180 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 43859 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 41462 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23479 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Tags
Authors
Usyk vs. Dubois rematch to be the "most expensive" fight: what is known about record-breaking fees

Kyiv • UNN

 2626 views

On July 19, a rematch will take place between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois for the undisputed world heavyweight title. The total prize fund for the fight will exceed $200 million, of which Usyk will receive $132.28 million, and Dubois will receive $71.22 million.

Usyk vs. Dubois rematch to be the "most expensive" fight: what is known about record-breaking fees

On July 19, the long-awaited rematch between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place. The undisputed world heavyweight title is at stake. The total prize fund for the fight will exceed $200 million, of which Usyk will receive a record $132.28 million, and Dubois - $71.22 million. These are the largest fees in the careers of both boxers, writes UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

Two years have passed since their first encounter, when Usyk defeated the Briton in the ninth round. At that time, the Ukrainian made history as the first undisputed world heavyweight champion to win all four belts. Meanwhile, Dubois became the new IBF champion, sensationally knocking out Anthony Joshua in the autumn at Wembley Stadium. It is there, on July 19, that he will try to repeat his success and take revenge in the fight against Usyk. The fight is expected to start around 11:30 PM Kyiv time.

Prize fund

And although the exact amounts of remuneration are not precisely known, the total fee will be "just over $200 million, with 65 percent going to Usyk and 35 percent to Dubois." Thus, as the publication explains, "Usyk will receive $132 million, and Dubois will receive $71 million."

These sums would be record-breaking for each boxer. Usyk reportedly earned $114 million in the rematch with Fury, and Dubois allegedly earned $4.6 million for the fight with Joshua – before his pay-per-view increased that figure to $13 million.

World boxing champion arrested in Florida: details12.07.25, 07:46 • 8439 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
Tesla
