Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
06:36 PM • 19590 views
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
05:59 PM • 18568 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
05:24 PM • 16929 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 20367 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 84215 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 211626 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 106730 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98351 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96628 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77556 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian Lapin defeated Briton Edmondson in the undercard and defended his IBF International and WBA Continental titles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Ukrainian boxer Daniel Lapin secured his 12th career victory, defending his IBF International and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles. He defeated Lewis Edmondson by judges' decision in a 10-round bout.

Ukrainian Lapin defeated Briton Edmondson in the undercard and defended his IBF International and WBA Continental titles

Ukrainian IBF International and WBA Continental light heavyweight title holder Daniel Lapin won victory against Lewis Edmondson in the undercard of the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, reports UNN.

Details

The boxers went the distance of 10 rounds, and Lapin won by judges' decision, defending his titles and remaining undefeated. At the same time, Edmondson suffered his first career defeat.

Lapin secured his 12th victory in his professional career.

Recall

UNN is conducting a text online broadcast of the championship fight between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois for the title of undisputed world champion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
