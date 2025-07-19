Ukrainian Lapin defeated Briton Edmondson in the undercard and defended his IBF International and WBA Continental titles
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian boxer Daniel Lapin secured his 12th career victory, defending his IBF International and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles. He defeated Lewis Edmondson by judges' decision in a 10-round bout.
Ukrainian IBF International and WBA Continental light heavyweight title holder Daniel Lapin won victory against Lewis Edmondson in the undercard of the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, reports UNN.
Details
The boxers went the distance of 10 rounds, and Lapin won by judges' decision, defending his titles and remaining undefeated. At the same time, Edmondson suffered his first career defeat.
Lapin secured his 12th victory in his professional career.
Recall
UNN is conducting a text online broadcast of the championship fight between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois for the title of undisputed world champion.