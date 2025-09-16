Delicious and healthy: top exquisite avocado dishes

Avocado is considered one of the healthiest fruits people can enjoy. You can not only enjoy the taste of avocado itself, but also prepare a number of delicious and exquisite dishes, the recipes of which UNN shares with you.

Avocado and Egg Tapas

Ingredients:

• rye bread - 2 slices;

• avocado - ½ pc;

• eggs - 1 pc;

• red cabbage microgreens;

• lemon juice - 1 tsp;

• salt, pepper.

Preparation:

1. Dry the bread slices in a pan without oil. Boil the egg, cool it, and peel it. Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit. Carefully scoop out the flesh with a spoon. If the fruit is very ripe, mash the flesh in a bowl, drizzling with lemon juice.

2. Lightly salt. If the avocado is firm, slice it. Place avocado on the bread slices, then half an egg on top.

3. Garnish with microgreens. Serve on lettuce leaves with tomato slices.

Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe

Avocado, Tomato, and Goat Cheese Toasts

Ingredients:

• whole wheat baguette - 2 slices;

• avocado - ½ pc;

• tomatoes - 1 pc;

• soft goat cheese - 50 g;

• lemon juice - 1 tsp;

• olive oil - ½ tsp;

• salt, pepper;

• basil leaves - 2 pcs;

• dill greens - 1 tsp.

Preparation:

1. Cut the avocado in half. Remove the pit. Separate the flesh from the skin with a spoon. Drizzle with lemon juice.

2. Cut the tomatoes into small cubes and add them to the avocado. Then add finely chopped dill.

3. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Mix everything. Spread soft goat cheese on the baguette, pile the mixture on top, and garnish with a basil leaf.

Avocado Salad with Tuna

Ingredients:

• Iceberg lettuce - 3-4 leaves;

• tuna in its own juice - 1 can;

• avocado - 1 pc;

• lemon juice - 2 tbsp;

• olive oil - 1 tsp;

• parsley greens.

Preparation:

1. Tear the Iceberg lettuce leaves by hand (important: do not cut!) and place them on the bottom of the salad bowl. Carefully transfer the tuna from the can on top of the lettuce leaves. Dress with a spoon of olive oil.

2. Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit. Separate the flesh from the skin with a spoon, cut into thin strips, and immediately pour lemon juice over it.

3. Place on top of the tuna. Mix. Add a little finely chopped parsley.

A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day

Classic Mexican Guacamole

Ingredients:

• avocado - 1 pc;

• tomatoes - 2 pcs;

• onion - 1 pc;

• chili pepper - 1 pc;

• cilantro - 1 bunch;

• lemon or lime juice - 2 tbsp;

• salt;

• pepper.

Preparation:

1. Peel the tomatoes, cut into small cubes. Cut a ripe, soft avocado in half, remove the pit, and scoop the avocado flesh into a bowl with a spoon. Immediately pour lemon juice over it to preserve the pleasant green color. Mash the flesh with a fork, add the tomatoes.

2. Dice the onion. Finely chop the cilantro. Combine with avocado and tomatoes. Salt. Mix everything well.

3. Add chili pepper. The main thing is not to overdo the spiciness. Cut the pepper in half and remove all seeds with a knife. Finely chop the pepper and gradually add it to the finished mixture.

4. The texture of guacamole also matters. You can leave it as is. Or you can blend everything in a blender until it's a creamy mass.

Avocado and Parmesan Cream Soup

Ingredients:

• avocado - 2 pcs;

• zucchini - 1 pc;

• potatoes - 2 pcs;

• Parmesan - 50 g;

• cream or sour cream - 50 ml;

• dill greens - 1 sprig.

Preparation:

1. Peel the zucchini from seeds. If the skin is already hard, remove it. Peel the potatoes. Cut into large cubes and boil in slightly salted water, adding a whole sprig of dill along with the stem. After cooking, the stem should be removed. Cook the vegetables in a small amount of water.

2. Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, and scoop the flesh into a bowl with a spoon. Mash with a fork. When the vegetables are ready, drain part of the broth and set aside. It will be needed later.

3. Add avocado to the cooked vegetables and blend everything with a blender until a homogeneous mass is obtained. Add cream and the remaining broth. Adjust the thickness of the cream soup to your taste.

4. When serving, sprinkle with grated Parmesan. It will add a piquant note to the mild taste of the soup.

Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings