Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe

A glass of good wine – what could be better after an exhausting workday or while watching a good movie on a weekend. It's not difficult to buy a bottle of wine now. But UNN suggests going further and creating your own homemade wine to enjoy not only an exquisite drink but also the fruits of your own labor.

How to choose grapes for homemade wine

When choosing grapes for homemade wine production, several key factors must be considered, which will affect the quality and taste:

• climatic conditions of the region,

• sugar content,

• acidity,

• disease resistance of the variety.

In general, any varieties can be used, but it is advisable to choose high-quality grapes so that the wine turns out truly delicious. We recommend choosing the following varieties:

• Platovsky,

• Regent;

• Saperavi;

• Cabernet;

• Sauvignon;

• Crystal;

• Festivalny.

How to make homemade wine

When preparing homemade wine, it is necessary to observe hygiene. It is worth ensuring cleanliness in all processes. Thoroughly wash all containers, tools, and hands. The taste of the wine can suffer even from minor contamination.

Use only fully ripe grapes, as the quality of the wine largely depends on the quality of the raw materials.

Monitor the temperature at different stages of production. The temperature regime affects fermentation and the "aging" process.

It is worth giving the wine enough time to mature. This allows the taste characteristics and aromas of the wine to develop.

The simplest homemade grape wine

Ingredients:

• Grapes;

• Sugar – 1-2 kg (approximate amount per 10 liters of juice);

• Water – 2 liters (approximate amount per 10 liters of juice).

How to make wine at home correctly

It is worth harvesting grapes in sunny dry weather, no earlier than 2-3 days after rain. Separate the grape berries from the stems, remove all unnecessary leaves, twigs, unripe and rotten grapes. There is no need to wash it, as there are so-called "wild yeasts" on the skin, which will contribute to the fermentation process.

The grapes should be thoroughly crushed with a wooden pestle, or you can do it by hand. Transfer the mass to a food-grade plastic container and cover it with a lid so that there is air access. That is, the container should not be airtight.

Leave the container in a warm place for 3-4 days for fermentation. Every day, in the morning and in the evening, you need to stir the mass; a "cap" of skins will constantly form on top.

After that, squeeze the pomace with a press, and strain the juice through cheesecloth 2-3 times. The main thing is to separate all the pomace from the juice. At this stage, add 1 kg of sugar and 2 liters of water to 10 liters of grape must. Then mix well.

Pour the grape mixture into a large glass bottle, filling the container 70-80%. Close the jar with a water seal. It is better to use special lids with a hydraulic seal. If there is none, a medical glove with a small hole in the finger will do.

Then place the container in a warm place to continue fermentation. The room temperature should be 20-28°C. This is important, because if the room is cold, the fermentation process will stop and the grape mass will simply spoil.

After ten days of fermentation, it is worth tasting the juice; it should not be sour, but also not cloyingly sweet. After that, pour one liter of juice into a separate container and add one kilogram of sugar, stirring until it dissolves. Then pour this sweet mixture back into the bottle and close it again with a hydraulic seal. You need to be careful with sugar, as it is used to increase the alcohol content in wines.

The fermentation process should end approximately three weeks after the hydraulic seal was installed. A lot of sediment should form at the bottom of the container, which must be separated from the wine. To do this, move the wine to a stand 50-60 cm from the floor, leave it there for one day so that the sediment settles again. "Remove the wine" using a transparent silicone hose. The end of the tube should not touch the sediment, so lower it 2-3 cm before it.

After that, pour the clean wine into glass containers to the top, close with plastic lids. Place the jars for maturation in a cool room or cellar, at a temperature of 5-16°C. If sediment forms again at the bottom of the jar, you need to "remove the wine" again with a tube. The maturation stage lasts 40-380 days, depending on the grape variety.

When the wine is fully matured and no more sediment forms, it can be poured into glass bottles and corked.

