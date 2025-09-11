Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings

With the onset of cool weather, warm, aromatic drinks are especially appreciated. UNN has compiled a TOP 5 recipes, from pumpkin latte to apple cider, that will create coziness and lift your spirits on any autumn day.

Pumpkin latte with cinnamon

A warm and aromatic pumpkin drink creates a cozy autumn atmosphere and is ideal for relaxing after a long day.

Ingredients (for 2 servings):

milk - 400 ml;

pumpkin puree - 100 g;

espresso - 2 servings (or strong coffee);

sugar or honey - to taste;

cinnamon, nutmeg - a pinch.

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, heat the milk with pumpkin puree and spices, without bringing to a boil. Whisk the mixture until foamy. Add espresso and sweeten to taste. Serve hot, sprinkled with a little cinnamon on top.

Tea with ginger, lemon and honey

A spicy and warming drink that supports immunity in autumn.

Ingredients (for 2 servings):

water - 500 ml;

fresh ginger - 2–3 cm of root;

lemon - half;

honey - 1–2 tsp.

Method of preparation

Cut the ginger into thin slices and brew in water for 5–7 minutes. Add lemon juice and honey, mix well. Infuse for another 2 minutes and serve hot.

Non-alcoholic apple cider with spices

A sweet and piquant drink with the aroma of cinnamon and cloves is perfect for family evenings or gatherings with friends.

Ingredients (for 4 servings):

apple juice - 1 l;

cinnamon - 2 sticks;

cloves - 3–4 flowers;

nutmeg - a pinch;

honey or sugar - to taste.

Method of preparation

Pour apple juice into a saucepan, add spices and heat over medium heat, without bringing to a boil. Let it infuse for 5 minutes. Sweeten with honey or sugar to taste. Serve hot in cups.

Cocoa with marshmallows and cinnamon

Sweet and warming cocoa with aromatic cinnamon is a true ambassador of autumn evenings spent watching movies.

Ingredients (for 2 servings):

milk - 400 ml;

cocoa powder - 2 tbsp.;

sugar - 1–2 tbsp.;

marshmallows - 6–8 pcs;

cinnamon - a pinch.

Method of preparation

Heat the milk, add cocoa and sugar, mix well until smooth. Pour into cups, add marshmallows. Add a little cinnamon and serve hot.

Herbal infusion of rosehip and chokeberry berries

A healthy, vitamin-rich drink that helps strengthen immunity in autumn and is suitable for daily consumption.

Ingredients (for 2 servings):

water - 500 ml;

dried rosehip berries - 2 tbsp.;

chokeberry berries - 1 tbsp.;

honey - to taste.

Method of preparation

Pour boiling water over the berries and infuse for 10–15 minutes under the lid. Strain the drink through a sieve. Sweeten with honey and serve hot.

