Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
Kyiv • UNN
UNN has compiled a TOP 5 recipes for warm autumn drinks that will create comfort and lift your spirits in cool weather.
With the onset of cool weather, warm, aromatic drinks are especially appreciated. UNN has compiled a TOP 5 recipes, from pumpkin latte to apple cider, that will create coziness and lift your spirits on any autumn day.
Pumpkin latte with cinnamon
A warm and aromatic pumpkin drink creates a cozy autumn atmosphere and is ideal for relaxing after a long day.
Ingredients (for 2 servings):
- milk - 400 ml;
- pumpkin puree - 100 g;
- espresso - 2 servings (or strong coffee);
- sugar or honey - to taste;
- cinnamon, nutmeg - a pinch.
Method of preparation
In a saucepan, heat the milk with pumpkin puree and spices, without bringing to a boil. Whisk the mixture until foamy. Add espresso and sweeten to taste. Serve hot, sprinkled with a little cinnamon on top.
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn25.08.25, 17:18 • 204392 views
Tea with ginger, lemon and honey
A spicy and warming drink that supports immunity in autumn.
Ingredients (for 2 servings):
- water - 500 ml;
- fresh ginger - 2–3 cm of root;
- lemon - half;
- honey - 1–2 tsp.
Method of preparation
Cut the ginger into thin slices and brew in water for 5–7 minutes. Add lemon juice and honey, mix well. Infuse for another 2 minutes and serve hot.
Non-alcoholic apple cider with spices
A sweet and piquant drink with the aroma of cinnamon and cloves is perfect for family evenings or gatherings with friends.
Ingredients (for 4 servings):
- apple juice - 1 l;
- cinnamon - 2 sticks;
- cloves - 3–4 flowers;
- nutmeg - a pinch;
- honey or sugar - to taste.
Method of preparation
Pour apple juice into a saucepan, add spices and heat over medium heat, without bringing to a boil. Let it infuse for 5 minutes. Sweeten with honey or sugar to taste. Serve hot in cups.
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipes19.08.25, 14:20 • 77825 views
Cocoa with marshmallows and cinnamon
Sweet and warming cocoa with aromatic cinnamon is a true ambassador of autumn evenings spent watching movies.
Ingredients (for 2 servings):
- milk - 400 ml;
- cocoa powder - 2 tbsp.;
- sugar - 1–2 tbsp.;
- marshmallows - 6–8 pcs;
- cinnamon - a pinch.
Method of preparation
Heat the milk, add cocoa and sugar, mix well until smooth. Pour into cups, add marshmallows. Add a little cinnamon and serve hot.
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning12.08.25, 12:24 • 157032 views
Herbal infusion of rosehip and chokeberry berries
A healthy, vitamin-rich drink that helps strengthen immunity in autumn and is suitable for daily consumption.
Ingredients (for 2 servings):
- water - 500 ml;
- dried rosehip berries - 2 tbsp.;
- chokeberry berries - 1 tbsp.;
- honey - to taste.
Method of preparation
Pour boiling water over the berries and infuse for 10–15 minutes under the lid. Strain the drink through a sieve. Sweeten with honey and serve hot.
Sweet and Delicious: Top Matcha Tea Pastry Recipes08.09.25, 18:08 • 2668 views