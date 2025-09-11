$41.210.09
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2514 views

UNN has compiled a TOP 5 recipes for warm autumn drinks that will create comfort and lift your spirits in cool weather.

Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings

With the onset of cool weather, warm, aromatic drinks are especially appreciated. UNN has compiled a TOP 5 recipes, from pumpkin latte to apple cider, that will create coziness and lift your spirits on any autumn day.

Pumpkin latte with cinnamon

A warm and aromatic pumpkin drink creates a cozy autumn atmosphere and is ideal for relaxing after a long day.

Ingredients (for 2 servings):

  • milk - 400 ml;
    • pumpkin puree - 100 g;
      • espresso - 2 servings (or strong coffee);
        • sugar or honey - to taste;
          • cinnamon, nutmeg - a pinch.

            Method of preparation

            In a saucepan, heat the milk with pumpkin puree and spices, without bringing to a boil. Whisk the mixture until foamy. Add espresso and sweeten to taste. Serve hot, sprinkled with a little cinnamon on top.

            Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn25.08.25, 17:18 • 204392 views

            Tea with ginger, lemon and honey

            A spicy and warming drink that supports immunity in autumn.

            Ingredients (for 2 servings):

            • water - 500 ml;
              • fresh ginger - 2–3 cm of root;
                • lemon - half;
                  • honey - 1–2 tsp.

                    Method of preparation

                    Cut the ginger into thin slices and brew in water for 5–7 minutes. Add lemon juice and honey, mix well. Infuse for another 2 minutes and serve hot.

                    Non-alcoholic apple cider with spices

                    A sweet and piquant drink with the aroma of cinnamon and cloves is perfect for family evenings or gatherings with friends.

                    Ingredients (for 4 servings):

                    • apple juice - 1 l;
                      • cinnamon - 2 sticks;
                        • cloves - 3–4 flowers;
                          • nutmeg - a pinch;
                            • honey or sugar - to taste.

                              Method of preparation

                              Pour apple juice into a saucepan, add spices and heat over medium heat, without bringing to a boil. Let it infuse for 5 minutes. Sweeten with honey or sugar to taste. Serve hot in cups.

                              Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipes19.08.25, 14:20 • 77825 views

                              Cocoa with marshmallows and cinnamon

                              Sweet and warming cocoa with aromatic cinnamon is a true ambassador of autumn evenings spent watching movies.

                              Ingredients (for 2 servings):

                              • milk - 400 ml;
                                • cocoa powder - 2 tbsp.;
                                  • sugar - 1–2 tbsp.;
                                    • marshmallows - 6–8 pcs;
                                      • cinnamon - a pinch.

                                        Method of preparation

                                        Heat the milk, add cocoa and sugar, mix well until smooth. Pour into cups, add marshmallows. Add a little cinnamon and serve hot.

                                        Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning12.08.25, 12:24 • 157032 views

                                        Herbal infusion of rosehip and chokeberry berries

                                        A healthy, vitamin-rich drink that helps strengthen immunity in autumn and is suitable for daily consumption.

                                        Ingredients (for 2 servings):

                                        • water - 500 ml;
                                          • dried rosehip berries - 2 tbsp.;
                                            • chokeberry berries - 1 tbsp.;
                                              • honey - to taste.

                                                Method of preparation

                                                Pour boiling water over the berries and infuse for 10–15 minutes under the lid. Strain the drink through a sieve. Sweeten with honey and serve hot.

                                                Sweet and Delicious: Top Matcha Tea Pastry Recipes08.09.25, 18:08 • 2668 views

                                                Alona Utkina

                                                UNN LiteLife hackPublicationsCulinary