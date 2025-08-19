Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipes

On August 19, Ukraine celebrates Honey Spas (Beekeeper's Day) - a holiday dedicated to people who are engaged in beekeeping and give us honey. On this day, honey fairs, thematic exhibitions, and cultural events are traditionally held, honoring the work of beekeepers.

On the occasion of the holiday, UNN has prepared a selection of dishes and drinks that can be made with honey.

Pears baked with honey and nuts

Ingredients for 6 servings:

3 pears;

3 tbsp. honey;

50 g walnuts;

a little cinnamon.

Preparation:

Cut the pears in half, remove the core, fill with nuts and honey, and bake for 20 minutes at 180°C.

Medovik (Honey Cake)

Ingredients:

3 eggs;

150 g sugar;

100 g honey;

100 g butter;

1 tsp. baking soda;

400 g flour;

500 g sour cream + 150 g sugar (for the cream).

Preparation:

Melt honey and butter, add sugar, cool slightly. Stir in eggs and baking soda, gradually add flour. Divide the dough into 4–5 parts, roll out thin layers and bake for 5–7 minutes at 180 °C. Beat sour cream with sugar. Spread the cream over the layers, coat the top and sides. Decorate with nuts or crumbs, leave in the refrigerator overnight.

Honey-nut granola

Ingredients:

oat flakes - 300 g;

nuts and seeds to your taste - 150 g;

honey - 100 g;

oil - 3 tbsp.;

cinnamon - 1 tsp.

Preparation:

Mix everything, spread on a baking sheet, bake at 160 °C for ~30 minutes, stirring periodically. You get crispy flakes for breakfast.

Honey-gingerbread cookies

Ingredients:

honey - 150 g;

butter - 100 g;

sugar - 100 g;

egg - 1 pc;

flour - 350–400 g;

baking soda - 1 tsp.;

ground ginger - 1 tsp.;

cinnamon - 1 tsp.;

ground cloves - ¼ tsp.;

Preparation:

Melt the base: heat honey, butter, and sugar in a saucepan until dissolved, cool slightly. Stir in beaten egg, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Add baking soda to the dough, gradually mix in flour.

The dough should be soft but not sticky.

Wrap it in cling film, chill in the refrigerator for 30–60 minutes. Roll out the dough (4–5 mm thick), cut out shapes.

Place on a baking sheet with parchment paper, bake at 180 °C for 8–10 minutes until golden brown. Cool and decorate with icing or leave as is.

Honey Kvass (yeast-free)

Ingredients:

honey - 2 tbsp.

warm water (35–40 °C) - 1 l;

raisins - 30 g;

black bread (rye, dried) - 1 small piece

Preparation:

Pour warm water into a jar, dissolve honey in it. Add raisins and a piece of dried black bread. Cover with gauze and leave in a warm place for 2–3 days. Foam and a slight hiss should appear. When the drink ferments, remove the bread and raisins, strain the kvass. Pour into bottles and refrigerate.

