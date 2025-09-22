$41.250.00
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

UNN shares five recipes featuring white chocolate, such as syrniki, lemon brownies, "Tangerines in White Chocolate" dessert, nougat, and ice cream.

Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day

Today, September 22, marks International White Chocolate Day. Millions of people around the world love to indulge in this sweet treat, so UNN shares five incredible recipes that feature white chocolate.

Syrnyky with white chocolate

Ingredients

  • 10-12 servings;
    • 2 pcs. Yolks;
      • 600 g cottage cheese;
        • 5 + 2 tbsp. semolina;
          • 3 tbsp. powdered sugar;
            • 100 g white chocolate;
              • 100 g white condensed milk;
                • oil for frying;

                  Preparation

                  • Mix cottage cheese, yolks, 5 tbsp. semolina and powdered sugar in a bowl, then let them stand for 20 minutes. If the cottage cheese is grainy, it should be rubbed through a sieve;
                    • Form syrnyky (60 g each) and place a piece of white chocolate in the middle;
                      • Fry the syrnyky in oil on both sides until golden brown. Drizzle with condensed milk.

                        Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body19.09.25, 17:24 • 102792 views

                        Lemon brownie with white chocolate

                        Ingredients

                        • 8-12 servings;
                          • 40 ml lemon juice;
                            • 140 g sugar;
                              • 3 eggs;
                                • 130 g butter;
                                  • zest of two lemons;
                                    • 60 g white chocolate;
                                      • 130 g flour;
                                        • a pinch of salt;
                                          • a pinch of vanilla.

                                            For the glaze:

                                            • 100 g powdered sugar;
                                              • 2 tbsp. lemon juice.

                                                Preparation

                                                • Grate the zest of two lemons into a bowl, add eggs, sugar, a pinch of salt, vanilla. Mix everything until smooth, pour in white chocolate melted in the microwave with butter, and add flour in two portions, mixing to avoid lumps. Pour in lemon juice and mix;
                                                  • Line a baking dish with parchment paper, pour in the dough. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Remove from the mold, cool on a wire rack;
                                                    • Add lemon juice to powdered sugar, mix and apply on top of the pie. Cut into pieces.

                                                      Dessert "Mandarins in white chocolate"

                                                      Ingredients

                                                      • 200 gr. white chocolate;
                                                        • 120 ml. cream (20%);
                                                          • 300 gr. natural yogurt without additives;
                                                            • 1 tbsp. fine coconut flakes;
                                                              • about 10 pcs. small seedless mandarins.

                                                                Cooking instructions

                                                                • Break the chocolate into pieces and melt it with the cream in a water bath. Pour the mixture into a bowl and cool;
                                                                  • Add yogurt and coconut flakes, mix and refrigerate for an hour. The consistency of the cream is not thick; after standing in the refrigerator, it will become slightly thicker, but it will still be somewhat runny;
                                                                    • Peel the mandarins. Divide into segments and remove white veins as much as possible. If you come across mandarins with seeds, carefully remove them;
                                                                      • Take the cream out of the refrigerator. In a tall glass or creamer, spread a layer of cream (a few teaspoons), then mandarin segments on top. Then - a second layer of cream, mandarin segments, and so on, until the container is full.

                                                                        Delicious and healthy: top exquisite avocado dishes16.09.25, 16:27 • 4678 views

                                                                        White chocolate nougat

                                                                        Ingredients

                                                                        • 100 g sour cream 25%;
                                                                          • 100 g butter;
                                                                            • 100 g powdered sugar;
                                                                              • 250 g dry milk (I use baby formula);
                                                                                • 100 g peanuts, any nuts, raisins, dried apricots can be used.

                                                                                  Preparation

                                                                                  • In a thick-bottomed saucepan, melt the butter, add powdered sugar and wait until it dissolves. Add sour cream and mix well, bring to a boil and remove from heat;
                                                                                    • Stir in dry milk, add nuts and form a sausage on parchment paper. Place in the freezer for an hour. Take out and cut into candies.

                                                                                      White Chocolate Ice Cream

                                                                                      Ingredients

                                                                                      • 250 ml cream 15%;
                                                                                        • 3 pcs. yolks;
                                                                                          • 100 ml milk;
                                                                                            • 4 tbsp. sugar;
                                                                                              • 370 g condensed milk;
                                                                                                • 24 g food thickener for sour cream;
                                                                                                  • 10 g vanilla sugar.

                                                                                                    Preparation

                                                                                                    • In a saucepan, mix milk, sugar, yolks, and vanilla. Mix well. Place the saucepan over low heat for 10 minutes. Stir constantly. As soon as the mixture begins to thicken, remove the saucepan from the heat. Cool the cream;
                                                                                                      • Whip the cream with food thickener into a fluffy foam. Combine the cooled custard with condensed milk. Pour the mixture into a container and place in the freezer.

                                                                                                        Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes17.09.25, 11:16 • 72655 views

                                                                                                        Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                                                        UNN LiteLife hackPublicationsCulinary