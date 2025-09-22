Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day

Today, September 22, marks International White Chocolate Day. Millions of people around the world love to indulge in this sweet treat, so UNN shares five incredible recipes that feature white chocolate.

Syrnyky with white chocolate

Ingredients

10-12 servings;

2 pcs. Yolks;

600 g cottage cheese;

5 + 2 tbsp. semolina;

3 tbsp. powdered sugar;

100 g white chocolate;

100 g white condensed milk;

oil for frying;

Preparation

Mix cottage cheese, yolks, 5 tbsp. semolina and powdered sugar in a bowl, then let them stand for 20 minutes. If the cottage cheese is grainy, it should be rubbed through a sieve;

Form syrnyky (60 g each) and place a piece of white chocolate in the middle;

Fry the syrnyky in oil on both sides until golden brown. Drizzle with condensed milk.

Lemon brownie with white chocolate

Ingredients

8-12 servings;

40 ml lemon juice;

140 g sugar;

3 eggs;

130 g butter;

zest of two lemons;

60 g white chocolate;

130 g flour;

a pinch of salt;

a pinch of vanilla.

For the glaze:

100 g powdered sugar;

2 tbsp. lemon juice.

Preparation

Grate the zest of two lemons into a bowl, add eggs, sugar, a pinch of salt, vanilla. Mix everything until smooth, pour in white chocolate melted in the microwave with butter, and add flour in two portions, mixing to avoid lumps. Pour in lemon juice and mix;

Line a baking dish with parchment paper, pour in the dough. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Remove from the mold, cool on a wire rack;

Add lemon juice to powdered sugar, mix and apply on top of the pie. Cut into pieces.

Dessert "Mandarins in white chocolate"

Ingredients

200 gr. white chocolate;

120 ml. cream (20%);

300 gr. natural yogurt without additives;

1 tbsp. fine coconut flakes;

about 10 pcs. small seedless mandarins.

Cooking instructions

Break the chocolate into pieces and melt it with the cream in a water bath. Pour the mixture into a bowl and cool;

Add yogurt and coconut flakes, mix and refrigerate for an hour. The consistency of the cream is not thick; after standing in the refrigerator, it will become slightly thicker, but it will still be somewhat runny;

Peel the mandarins. Divide into segments and remove white veins as much as possible. If you come across mandarins with seeds, carefully remove them;

Take the cream out of the refrigerator. In a tall glass or creamer, spread a layer of cream (a few teaspoons), then mandarin segments on top. Then - a second layer of cream, mandarin segments, and so on, until the container is full.

White chocolate nougat

Ingredients

100 g sour cream 25%;

100 g butter;

100 g powdered sugar;

250 g dry milk (I use baby formula);

100 g peanuts, any nuts, raisins, dried apricots can be used.

Preparation

In a thick-bottomed saucepan, melt the butter, add powdered sugar and wait until it dissolves. Add sour cream and mix well, bring to a boil and remove from heat;

Stir in dry milk, add nuts and form a sausage on parchment paper. Place in the freezer for an hour. Take out and cut into candies.

White Chocolate Ice Cream

Ingredients

250 ml cream 15%;

3 pcs. yolks;

100 ml milk;

4 tbsp. sugar;

370 g condensed milk;

24 g food thickener for sour cream;

10 g vanilla sugar.

Preparation

In a saucepan, mix milk, sugar, yolks, and vanilla. Mix well. Place the saucepan over low heat for 10 minutes. Stir constantly. As soon as the mixture begins to thicken, remove the saucepan from the heat. Cool the cream;

Whip the cream with food thickener into a fluffy foam. Combine the cooled custard with condensed milk. Pour the mixture into a container and place in the freezer.

