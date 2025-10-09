$41.400.09
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

UNN offered five original variations of Caesar salad, including recipes with chicken, unusual dressing, salmon, bacon, and shrimp. Each recipe contains a detailed list of ingredients and step-by-step instructions.

Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes

Caesar salad is one of the most famous delicacies that usually adorn a festive table. Most gourmets focus on the classic recipe, but today UNN will offer the top five original ways to prepare this exquisite dish.

Caesar salad with chicken

Ingredients

  • 2 servings;
    • 300 g chicken (fillet);
      • 100 g Parmesan;
        • 100 g White bread;
          • 200 g Lettuce leaves;
            • 50 g Arugula;
              • 100 g Tomatoes;
                • 2 pcs. Boiled eggs;
                  • to taste Black ground pepper;
                    • to taste Salt;
                      • 1 tsp. (optional) Soy sauce;
                        • 2 tbsp. Mayonnaise;
                          • 1 tbsp. French mustard.

                            Preparation

                            Cut the bread into cubes, dry in the oven until golden brown. Cut the chicken fillet thinly, salt, pepper, add soy sauce if desired, fry until golden brown.

                            Cut tomatoes into cubes. Mix lettuce leaves and arugula with chopped eggs, add mayonnaise and mustard, mix.

                            Add tomatoes, top with chicken, sprinkle with grated Parmesan. Finish with croutons before serving.

                            Caesar salad with unusual dressing

                            Ingredients

                            • 2 servings;
                              • 1/2 head iceberg lettuce;
                                • 1 chicken egg, boiled for 12 minutes;
                                  • 1/2 chicken fillet, marinated and fried;
                                    • 1/2 tomato, cut into large pieces;
                                      • 4 slices of bacon, fried;
                                        • 1 tbsp. grated Parmesan for serving;
                                          • Magic dressing (100 g);
                                            • 4 cloves of baked garlic;
                                              • 1 g dried garlic;
                                                • 14 g walnuts;
                                                  • 75 g milk;
                                                    • 10 g sour cream 15%;
                                                      • 10 g mayonnaise 72%;
                                                        • 5 g grated Parmesan;
                                                          • 2 drops Worcestershire sauce.

                                                            Preparation

                                                            For the dressing, blend all ingredients in a blender/coffee grinder until smooth.

                                                            Place the remaining ingredients on serving plates, pour dressing over them (50 g per serving).

                                                            Light Caesar salad with salmon

                                                            Ingredients

                                                            • 2 servings;
                                                              • 200 g lettuce leaves;
                                                                • 3 eggs (chicken/quail);
                                                                  • 150 g lightly salted salmon;
                                                                    • 100 g hard cheese;
                                                                      • 3 cherry tomatoes;
                                                                        • 3 slices of bread;
                                                                          • 200 g cheese sauce.

                                                                            Preparation

                                                                            First, boil the eggs. Cut the bread into small squares and put them in the oven at 200° for 5-10 minutes. Also, cut the salmon, tomatoes, lettuce leaves, eggs, add cheese sauce and mix.

                                                                            When serving, garnish with grated hard cheese and breadcrumbs, add olives if desired.

                                                                            Caesar salad with bacon

                                                                            Ingredients

                                                                            • 1 pack lettuce leaves or iceberg;
                                                                              • 4 pcs. quail eggs (or 2 regular);
                                                                                • 1 pack bacon;
                                                                                  • 6-8 pcs. cherry tomatoes;
                                                                                    • 2 slices of bread or regular croutons;
                                                                                      • 60 g Parmesan;
                                                                                        • Sauce;
                                                                                          • 2 tbsp. yogurt;
                                                                                            • 1 tbsp. cream;
                                                                                              • 1 clove garlic;
                                                                                                • to taste salt, spices;

                                                                                                  Preparation

                                                                                                  Cut and fry the bacon. Boil and cut the eggs. Cut the cherry tomatoes.

                                                                                                  If making homemade croutons: cut into small cubes, add 2 tbsp. oil, salt, optionally spices (I use garlic, smoked paprika). Place in a pan and fry, stirring, until golden brown. (7-10 minutes)

                                                                                                  Sauce: mix the ingredients for the sauce until smooth. Place lettuce leaves, fried bacon, cherry tomatoes, eggs on a plate and pour sauce over them. Add croutons and sprinkle with finely grated cheese.

                                                                                                  Caesar salad with shrimp

                                                                                                  Ingredients

                                                                                                  • 300 g cooked shrimp (peeled);
                                                                                                    • 150 g iceberg lettuce (or romaine);
                                                                                                      • 3 slices white bread for croutons;
                                                                                                        • 1 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese;
                                                                                                          • A handful of cherry tomatoes;
                                                                                                            • 1 clove garlic;
                                                                                                              • 3 tbsp. ready-made Caesar sauce.

                                                                                                                Preparation

                                                                                                                Cut the crusts off the bread slices, drizzle with oil and put in the oven for about 10 minutes. Add Parmesan to the ready-made sauce and squeeze in a clove of garlic. Peel the shrimp.

                                                                                                                Assemble the salad. Tear the iceberg lettuce leaves into large pieces, place in a salad bowl, pour half of the sauce, add shrimp, cherry halves, and croutons. Pour the remaining sauce and sprinkle with Parmesan.

                                                                                                                Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                                                                UNN LiteLife hackPublicationsCulinary