Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish

Solyanka is a traditional first course with a rich taste, loved for its thick broth and sour note. UNN offers three proven recipes: classic meat with beef, assorted - with several types of meat, and fish - with red, white, and smoked fish. Each option has its own characteristics, but all of them are equally hearty and aromatic.

Classic meat solyanka

Ingredients (for 6 servings):

beef on the bone - 500 g;

smoked brisket - 150 g;

boiled sausage - 150 g;

smoked sausage (salami type) - 150 g;

onion - 2 pcs;

carrot - 1 pc;

pickled cucumbers - 3 pcs;

tomato paste - 2 tbsp;

pitted olives - 100 g;

lemon - 1 pc;

olive oil - 2 tbsp;

bay leaf - 2 pcs;

black peppercorns - 6–7 pcs;

salt, pepper - to taste;

greens (dill, parsley) - for serving;

sour cream - for serving.

Method of preparation

Cook the broth: pour 2 liters of cold water into a large pot. Put the beef on the bone, bring to a boil, remove the foam with a slotted spoon. Add bay leaf and peppercorns and cook over low heat for 1.5–2 hours. Remove the cooked meat, cool, remove from the bone and cut into cubes. Strain the broth through a sieve.

Prepare the sauté: cut the onion into cubes, grate the carrot. Heat the oil in a frying pan, fry the onion and carrot until golden. Add the tomato paste, mix. Cut the cucumbers into small cubes, add to the frying pan, stew for another 5 minutes. Put in the pot with the broth: meat, smoked brisket, sausages (cut into cubes), sauté and cook for 10 minutes. Add olives, bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let stand for 15 minutes. Serve with a slice of lemon, if desired - add a spoonful of sour cream, sprinkle with herbs.

Assorted meat solyanka (with different types of meat)

Ingredients (for 6 servings):

chicken (thighs or drumsticks) - 400 g;

pork (neck) - 300 g;

beef - 300 g;

smoked sausages - 200 g;

boiled sausage - 150 g;

onion - 2 pcs;

carrot - 1 pc;

pickled cucumbers - 4 pcs;

cucumber brine - 200 ml;

tomato puree or paste - 3 tbsp;

olives - 100 g;

lemon - 1 pc;

bay leaf, salt, pepper - to taste;

vegetable oil - 2 tbsp.

Method of preparation

Broth: put chicken, pork and beef in 3 liters of cold water and cook for 1.5–2 hours over low heat, removing the foam. At the end, add bay leaf and a few peppercorns. Remove the meat, cut into cubes, strain the broth.

Finely chop the onion, grate the carrot and fry everything in oil, add tomato paste. Cut the cucumbers into cubes and add to the frying pan. Stew everything for 10 minutes. Put in the broth: sliced meat, smoked sausages and sausage, add sauté and cucumber brine - cook for 15 minutes over low heat. Add olives and a slice of lemon and let stand under the lid for 10–15 minutes. Serve hot with a spoonful of sour cream, sprinkle with herbs.

Fish solyanka

Ingredients (for 6 servings):

red fish (salmon, trout) - 400 g;

white fish (pike perch or cod) - 300 g;

smoked fish (mackerel or lightly salted herring) - 150 g;

onion - 2 pcs;

carrot - 1 pc;

pickled cucumbers - 3 pcs;

cucumber brine - 150 ml;

tomato paste - 2 tbsp;

olives - 100 g;

lemon - 1 pc;

bay leaf, peppercorns, salt - to taste;

greens for serving.

Method of preparation

Broth: put pieces of white and red fish in 2.5 liters of cold water, add bay leaf, a few peppercorns. Cook for 30 minutes over low heat. Remove the fish, clean from bones, cut into pieces. Strain the broth.

Chop the onion, grate the carrot, fry everything in a pan until golden. Add tomato paste and diced cucumbers and stew for 7–10 minutes. Put stewed vegetables, smoked fish (cut into pieces), cucumber brine into the broth and cook for 10 minutes.

Add boiled fish and olives, bring to a boil and turn off the heat. Serve with a lemon slice and fresh herbs. If desired - with sour cream.

