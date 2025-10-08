Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes

Belgian waffles are one of the most famous pastries in the world. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, they have become popular among residents of various countries, extending far beyond their homeland. Today, UNN will tell you about five original Belgian waffle recipes that will adorn any table.

Belgian Potato Waffles

Ingredients:

4 pcs. potatoes (570 g)

1 pc. onion

1 pc. egg

1 tbsp. potato starch

3 tbsp. flour

1 tbsp. sour cream

2 tbsp. grated hard cheese

to taste Salt, pepper, dried herbs

Preparation:

1. Peel the potatoes, grate them. Squeeze the moisture out of the potatoes, put them in a bowl, add the grated onion, egg, mix.

2. Salt, pepper, add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. The potato dough is ready.

3. Heat the waffle iron, put 1.5 tbsp. of dough, cook for 5-6 minutes. Place the finished waffles on a wire rack.

Crispy Belgian Waffles

Ingredients:

5 eggs

130 g sugar

16 g vanilla sugar

200 g melted butter

250 g flour

Meringue cream:

150 g egg whites

260 g sugar

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon vinegar

Preparation:

1. Beat eggs with sugar and vanilla sugar, add melted butter, flour. Bake in a waffle iron, roll into a tube while hot.

2. Make the cream. Beat egg whites with 25 g sugar, add water and lemon juice to the remaining sugar, cook until the temperature reaches 118°-120°.

3. Pour the hot syrup into the egg whites and beat until the cream starts to wrap around the whisk. Fill the waffle tubes with cream.

Carrot Belgian Waffles

Ingredients:

180 g carrots

100 g sugar (I added 3 tbsp.)

50 g butter

150 g flour

2 eggs

5 g baking powder

200 g sour cream

pinch of salt

to taste cinnamon, ginger

Preparation:

1. Peel the carrots, grate them on a fine grater. Add salt, sugar, cinnamon, eggs, mix thoroughly.

2. Add flour and gradually add sour cream (5 tablespoons were enough for me). Finally, pour in the melted butter, mix.

3. Place 1-2 tablespoons of dough into the waffle iron. Bake for 5-7 minutes or until done.

Savory Belgian Waffles with Eggplant and Sesame Flour

Ingredients:

195 g peeled eggplant

100 g hard cheese

5 g psyllium

245 g raw eggs

40 g olive oil

70 g sesame flour

to taste salt

to taste dried garlic

Preparation:

1. Cut the eggplant, fry in 30 g of oil, let cool. Blend the eggplant with eggs, salt, and dried garlic.

2. Add sesame flour, psyllium, grated cheese, mix. Let stand for 10 minutes.

3. Grease the waffle iron with 10 g of oil, spread the dough. Cook 3 waffles on medium heat until done.

Zucchini Belgian Waffles with Hard Cheese

Ingredients:

450 g zucchini

50 g hard cheese

1 egg

1 tbsp. sour cream

0.5 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. rice flour

1 tsp. each of dried garlic, paprika, and 0.5 tsp. coriander

a few sprigs of dill and parsley

Preparation:

1. Grate the zucchini on a coarse grater, add 0.5 tsp. salt, mix, and leave for 5 minutes. Grate the cheese, add chopped herbs to it.

2. Squeeze excess liquid from the zucchini and add it to the cheese. Beat the egg, add spices. Add rice flour and mix thoroughly.

3. Heat the waffle iron, grease it with oil, and place 1 tbsp. of dough with a heap in each section. Bake until golden brown.

