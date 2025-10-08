Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
Kyiv • UNN
Five original recipes for Belgian waffles are presented: potato, crispy, carrot, savory with eggplant and sesame flour, and zucchini with hard cheese. These waffle variations offer a variety of flavors and will be a highlight on any table.
Belgian waffles are one of the most famous pastries in the world. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, they have become popular among residents of various countries, extending far beyond their homeland. Today, UNN will tell you about five original Belgian waffle recipes that will adorn any table.
Belgian Potato Waffles
Ingredients:
- 4 pcs. potatoes (570 g)
- 1 pc. onion
- 1 pc. egg
- 1 tbsp. potato starch
- 3 tbsp. flour
- 1 tbsp. sour cream
- 2 tbsp. grated hard cheese
- to taste Salt, pepper, dried herbs
Preparation:
1. Peel the potatoes, grate them. Squeeze the moisture out of the potatoes, put them in a bowl, add the grated onion, egg, mix.
2. Salt, pepper, add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. The potato dough is ready.
3. Heat the waffle iron, put 1.5 tbsp. of dough, cook for 5-6 minutes. Place the finished waffles on a wire rack.
Crispy Belgian Waffles
Ingredients:
- 5 eggs
- 130 g sugar
- 16 g vanilla sugar
- 200 g melted butter
- 250 g flour
Meringue cream:
- 150 g egg whites
- 260 g sugar
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
Preparation:
1. Beat eggs with sugar and vanilla sugar, add melted butter, flour. Bake in a waffle iron, roll into a tube while hot.
2. Make the cream. Beat egg whites with 25 g sugar, add water and lemon juice to the remaining sugar, cook until the temperature reaches 118°-120°.
3. Pour the hot syrup into the egg whites and beat until the cream starts to wrap around the whisk. Fill the waffle tubes with cream.
Carrot Belgian Waffles
Ingredients:
- 180 g carrots
- 100 g sugar (I added 3 tbsp.)
- 50 g butter
- 150 g flour
- 2 eggs
- 5 g baking powder
- 200 g sour cream
- pinch of salt
- to taste cinnamon, ginger
Preparation:
1. Peel the carrots, grate them on a fine grater. Add salt, sugar, cinnamon, eggs, mix thoroughly.
2. Add flour and gradually add sour cream (5 tablespoons were enough for me). Finally, pour in the melted butter, mix.
3. Place 1-2 tablespoons of dough into the waffle iron. Bake for 5-7 minutes or until done.
Savory Belgian Waffles with Eggplant and Sesame Flour
Ingredients:
- 195 g peeled eggplant
- 100 g hard cheese
- 5 g psyllium
- 245 g raw eggs
- 40 g olive oil
- 70 g sesame flour
- to taste salt
- to taste dried garlic
Preparation:
1. Cut the eggplant, fry in 30 g of oil, let cool. Blend the eggplant with eggs, salt, and dried garlic.
2. Add sesame flour, psyllium, grated cheese, mix. Let stand for 10 minutes.
3. Grease the waffle iron with 10 g of oil, spread the dough. Cook 3 waffles on medium heat until done.
Zucchini Belgian Waffles with Hard Cheese
Ingredients:
- 450 g zucchini
- 50 g hard cheese
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp. sour cream
- 0.5 tsp. salt
- 2 tbsp. rice flour
- 1 tsp. each of dried garlic, paprika, and 0.5 tsp. coriander
- a few sprigs of dill and parsley
Preparation:
1. Grate the zucchini on a coarse grater, add 0.5 tsp. salt, mix, and leave for 5 minutes. Grate the cheese, add chopped herbs to it.
2. Squeeze excess liquid from the zucchini and add it to the cheese. Beat the egg, add spices. Add rice flour and mix thoroughly.
3. Heat the waffle iron, grease it with oil, and place 1 tbsp. of dough with a heap in each section. Bake until golden brown.
