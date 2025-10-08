Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes

$41.320.03
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 9586 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 13014 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 14324 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 15038 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 19181 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 18242 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 16986 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 61303 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54946 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39719 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian languageOctober 8, 02:06 AM • 28271 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNNOctober 8, 02:56 AM • 31635 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 22863 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 30611 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 13010 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 556 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 9084 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 30748 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 61304 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Serhiy Marchenko
Sébastien Lecornu
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Denmark
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 13100 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 38480 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 41686 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 93278 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 88050 views
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Nord Stream
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Five original recipes for Belgian waffles are presented: potato, crispy, carrot, savory with eggplant and sesame flour, and zucchini with hard cheese. These waffle variations offer a variety of flavors and will be a highlight on any table.

Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes

Belgian waffles are one of the most famous pastries in the world. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, they have become popular among residents of various countries, extending far beyond their homeland. Today, UNN will tell you about five original Belgian waffle recipes that will adorn any table.

Belgian Potato Waffles

Ingredients:

  • 4 pcs. potatoes (570 g)
    • 1 pc. onion
      • 1 pc. egg
        • 1 tbsp. potato starch
          • 3 tbsp. flour
            • 1 tbsp. sour cream
              • 2 tbsp. grated hard cheese
                •  to taste Salt, pepper, dried herbs

                  Preparation:

                  1. Peel the potatoes, grate them. Squeeze the moisture out of the potatoes, put them in a bowl, add the grated onion, egg, mix.

                  2. Salt, pepper, add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. The potato dough is ready.

                  3. Heat the waffle iron, put 1.5 tbsp. of dough, cook for 5-6 minutes. Place the finished waffles on a wire rack.

                  Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner06.10.25, 15:01 • 84054 views

                  Crispy Belgian Waffles

                  Ingredients:

                  • 5 eggs
                    • 130 g sugar
                      • 16 g vanilla sugar
                        • 200 g melted butter
                          • 250 g flour

                            Meringue cream:

                            • 150 g egg whites
                              • 260 g sugar
                                • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
                                  • 1 tablespoon water
                                    • 1 teaspoon vinegar

                                      Preparation:

                                      1. Beat eggs with sugar and vanilla sugar, add melted butter, flour. Bake in a waffle iron, roll into a tube while hot.

                                      2. Make the cream. Beat egg whites with 25 g sugar, add water and lemon juice to the remaining sugar, cook until the temperature reaches 118°-120°.

                                      3. Pour the hot syrup into the egg whites and beat until the cream starts to wrap around the whisk. Fill the waffle tubes with cream.

                                      Carrot Belgian Waffles

                                      Ingredients:

                                      • 180 g carrots
                                        • 100 g sugar (I added 3 tbsp.)
                                          • 50 g butter
                                            • 150 g flour
                                              • 2 eggs
                                                • 5 g baking powder
                                                  • 200 g sour cream
                                                    • pinch of salt
                                                      • to taste cinnamon, ginger

                                                        Preparation:

                                                        1. Peel the carrots, grate them on a fine grater. Add salt, sugar, cinnamon, eggs, mix thoroughly.

                                                        2. Add flour and gradually add sour cream (5 tablespoons were enough for me). Finally, pour in the melted butter, mix.

                                                        3. Place 1-2 tablespoons of dough into the waffle iron. Bake for 5-7 minutes or until done.

                                                        Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish03.10.25, 17:14 • 117960 views

                                                        Savory Belgian Waffles with Eggplant and Sesame Flour

                                                        Ingredients:

                                                        • 195 g peeled eggplant
                                                          • 100 g hard cheese
                                                            • 5 g psyllium
                                                              • 245 g raw eggs
                                                                • 40 g olive oil
                                                                  • 70 g sesame flour
                                                                    • to taste salt
                                                                      • to taste dried garlic

                                                                        Preparation:

                                                                        1. Cut the eggplant, fry in 30 g of oil, let cool. Blend the eggplant with eggs, salt, and dried garlic.

                                                                        2. Add sesame flour, psyllium, grated cheese, mix. Let stand for 10 minutes.

                                                                        3. Grease the waffle iron with 10 g of oil, spread the dough. Cook 3 waffles on medium heat until done.

                                                                        Zucchini Belgian Waffles with Hard Cheese

                                                                        Ingredients:

                                                                        • 450 g zucchini
                                                                          • 50 g hard cheese
                                                                            • 1 egg
                                                                              • 1 tbsp. sour cream
                                                                                • 0.5 tsp. salt
                                                                                  • 2 tbsp. rice flour
                                                                                    • 1 tsp. each of dried garlic, paprika, and 0.5 tsp. coriander
                                                                                      • a few sprigs of dill and parsley

                                                                                        Preparation:

                                                                                        1. Grate the zucchini on a coarse grater, add 0.5 tsp. salt, mix, and leave for 5 minutes. Grate the cheese, add chopped herbs to it.

                                                                                        2. Squeeze excess liquid from the zucchini and add it to the cheese. Beat the egg, add spices. Add rice flour and mix thoroughly.

                                                                                        3. Heat the waffle iron, grease it with oil, and place 1 tbsp. of dough with a heap in each section. Bake until golden brown.

                                                                                        Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishes02.10.25, 14:55 • 55512 views

                                                                                        Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                                        Life hackPublicationsCulinary