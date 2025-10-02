Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishes

Today, October 2, Finland celebrates Herring Day. Ukrainians can also join the celebration by boiling fragrant potatoes with herring, or prepare these five recipes that UNN has prepared for you.

Forshmak (classic Jewish recipe)

Ingredients:

salted herring - 2 fillets;

onion - 1 pc;

sweet and sour apple - 1 pc;

boiled eggs - 2 pcs;

white bread - 2 slices (soaked in milk or water);

butter - 50 gr;

salt, pepper - to taste.

Method of preparation

Clean the herring from bones and skin. Scald the onion with boiling water to remove bitterness. Peel the apple and cut it into pieces. Squeeze the liquid from the bread. Pass all ingredients through a meat grinder or chop in a blender until a paste-like consistency.

Add softened butter, salt and pepper, mix. Place in a dish and chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours. Serve with black bread or crackers.

Salad "Herring under a fur coat"

Ingredients (for 6 servings):

herring fillet - 2 pcs;

boiled beets - 3 pcs;

boiled potatoes - 3 pcs;

boiled carrots - 2 pcs;

boiled eggs - 3 pcs;

onion - 1 pc;

mayonnaise - 200 gr;

salt, pepper - to taste.

Method of preparation:

Cut the herring into cubes, the onion - finely. Grate vegetables and eggs separately. Place in layers on a plate: herring + onion, potatoes + mayonnaise, carrots + mayonnaise, eggs + mayonnaise, beets + mayonnaise.

Smooth the beet layer on top, decorate with herbs or boiled yolk. Leave in the refrigerator for at least 3-4 hours to soak.

Scandinavian herring (marinated in mustard sauce)

Ingredients:

lightly salted herring - 2 fillets;

Dijon mustard - 2 tbsp;

honey - 1 tbsp;

apple cider vinegar - 1 tbsp;

oil (preferably rapeseed or sunflower) - 50 ml;

fresh dill - a bunch;

red onion - 1 pc.

Method of preparation:

Cut the herring into pieces. Mix the sauce: mustard + honey + vinegar + oil. Add finely chopped dill. Layer the herring with onion rings, pouring sauce. Cover and leave in the refrigerator for 12 hours. Serve with rye bread or boiled potatoes.

Herring and potato salad German style

Ingredients:

herring fillet - 2 pcs;

young boiled potatoes - 5-6 pcs;

green apple - 1 pc;

pickled cucumber - 2 pcs;

onion - 1 pc;

sour cream - 150 gr;

mustard - 1 tsp;

greens (dill, parsley) - to taste;

salt, pepper - to taste.

Method of preparation:

Cut potatoes into circles, herring into pieces. Cut apple, cucumbers and onion into cubes. Mix sour cream with mustard, salt and pepper. In a deep bowl, combine all ingredients, dress with sauce. Sprinkle with herbs before serving.

Sandwiches with herring and beet hummus

Ingredients (for 6 sandwiches):

rye bread or baguette - 6 slices;

lightly salted herring - 1 fillet;

baked beets - 1 pc;

boiled chickpeas - 200 gr;

olive oil - 2 tbsp;

lemon juice - 1 tbsp;

garlic - 1 clove;

salt, pepper - to taste;

greens - for decoration.

Method of preparation:

Prepare beet hummus: beat beets + chickpeas + garlic + oil + lemon juice + spices in a blender until creamy. Toast the bread in a toaster or in a dry pan. Spread a layer of beet hummus on each slice. Place a piece of herring on top. Garnish with herbs and serve as an appetizer.

