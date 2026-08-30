Venezuela’s energy deal with the United States will last 25 years and provide for the production of 1.5 million barrels of oil per day – Delcy Rodríguez

The energy agreement between Venezuela and the United States is designed to last 25 years and envisages increasing oil production to more than 1.5 million barrels per day. This was stated by Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

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Rodríguez called the agreement “historic” and said it should help restore the country’s economy and increase state revenues. According to her, Venezuela will retain sovereignty over its natural resources.

This 25-year bilateral project envisages the development of 17 strategic oil fields, with a target production volume of more than 1.5 million barrels per day – Rodríguez said.

The plan envisages the development of new oil blocks

According to Rodríguez, 1.5 million barrels per day is only the initial target under the bilateral agreement with the United States. The broader plan also envisages developing eight more oil blocks from scratch and further expanding Venezuela’s energy sector.

Trump announced the "largest oil deal in history" between the United States and Venezuela

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for Washington to gain partial control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

The U.S. side expects that the involvement of American companies will help restore the country’s oil industry and create an additional source of crude oil for the U.S. market.

The US could gain control over part of Venezuela’s oil reserves for 100 years – The Telegraph