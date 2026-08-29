Trump announced the "largest oil deal in history" between the United States and Venezuela

US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Venezuela providing for the United States to gain majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of the country’s proven oil reserves. The American president reported this on Truth Social, UNN writes.

Details

The United States of America has just reached an agreement with Venezuela on the largest oil deal in world history – Trump said.

According to him, the agreement was reached on his instructions by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in cooperation with Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez and private businesses.

The US will gain control over more than 65 billion barrels of oil

Trump claims that the agreement will give the United States majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuela’s proven oil reserves, at no cost to American taxpayers.

The US is negotiating a major oil deal with Venezuela – Axios

According to the president, the agreement will more than double US oil reserves, increase oil supplies and, in the long term, significantly lower gasoline prices for Americans.

Trump also said that the agreement should contribute to Venezuela’s economic development and strengthen relations between Washington and Caracas.

At the same time, the detailed terms of the agreement have not yet been made public. In particular, it is currently unknown which fields and private companies are involved in the arrangements and how the US will exercise the stated majority control over the oil reserves.

American oil companies are preparing to sign oil production agreements with Venezuela