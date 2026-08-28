The US is negotiating a major oil deal with Venezuela – Axios

The United States is negotiating with Venezuela on a major oil deal that could significantly increase U.S. oil reserves. UNN reports this, citing Axios.

Details

According to the publication, the deal provides for U.S. participation in more than a dozen Venezuelan oil fields. American companies will receive stakes in the projects and develop them.

Negotiations are still ongoing, so the final terms of the deal may change.

The U.S. may gain access to Venezuelan oil fields

U.S. investments are expected to help Venezuela increase oil production and export revenues. At the same time, for Washington, the deal could be a way to gain greater control over the resources of a country that possesses the world's largest oil reserves.

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As Axios notes, the U.S. has been tightly controlling the situation in Venezuela since Nicolás Maduro was removed from power in January. The country is currently led by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

At the same time, Venezuela's interim authorities and the opposition agreed on a number of reforms, including judicial reform. The negotiations are expected to become a step toward holding free elections.

American oil companies are preparing to sign oil production agreements with Venezuela