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It became known how many troops and pieces of equipment the Russians lost at the front over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 1,690 Russian troops, one aircraft, 8 tanks, and 57 artillery systems. Russia's total losses have exceeded 1.52 million troops.

It became known how many troops and pieces of equipment the Russians lost at the front over the past day

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated approximately 1,690 more Russian troops and also destroyed an aircraft, 8 tanks and dozens of the enemy’s artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, over the past day Russian forces also lost 7 armored combat vehicles, 57 artillery systems, 3 multiple-launch rocket systems and 4 air defense systems.

In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed 1,826 operational-tactical UAVs, 14 unmanned ground robotic systems, 517 vehicles and fuel trucks, and 7 pieces of specialized equipment.

Russia’s total losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the total losses of the Russian army, according to the General Staff’s estimate, amount to approximately 1,528,970 troops, 12,384 tanks, 25,442 armored combat vehicles and 50,428 artillery systems.

The Russians have also lost 2,163 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,677 air defense systems, 444 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 535,846 UAVs, 5,118 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

The General Staff noted that the figures are being уточнені.

Russia has begun recruiting Thai residents into its army, promising "safe" service far from Ukraine27.09.26, 00:56 • 12799 views

Stepan Haftko

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