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The enemy attacked Ukraine with 124 drones throughout the day; air defenses destroyed 86.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 124 strike drones throughout the day, including 86 jet-powered ones. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 86 drones.

The enemy attacked Ukraine with 124 drones throughout the day; air defenses destroyed 86.

On Monday, September 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 124 attack drones throughout the day, 86 of them jet-powered (Gerbera, "Bandarol"/"Dan-T" and drones of other types). This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the main direction of the enemy strike was the Kyiv region

According to preliminary data, air defense shot down or suppressed 86 drones (49 jet-powered) during the day

- the statement says.

Hits by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 27 locations, as well as falling debris at 4 locations.

As of 6:30 p.m., several attack drones are being observed in the airspace. Citizens are urged not to ignore air raid alerts.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on September 28: more than 100 people injured, including children28.09.26, 17:30 • 1776 views

Olga Rozgon

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