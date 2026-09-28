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Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on September 28: more than 100 people injured, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1596 views

At least 117 people, including children, were injured in five Ukrainian cities as a result of Russian strikes.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on September 28: more than 100 people injured, including children

As a result of the massive Russian shelling on September 28, at least 117 people were injured in five major Ukrainian cities—Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa. Dozens of children are among those injured, and one woman was killed in the capital, including children, UNN writes.

Details

According to the statement by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the number of people injured in Kharkiv has risen to 43, including 11 children.

An 8-year-old girl required medical assistance. She suffered a concussion as a result of the enemy attack.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reports that a total of 18 people have now been injured in Dnipro as a result of the Russians' morning strike on the city center. Two of them have been hospitalized.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, as of September 28, a total of 19 city residents had been injured in Kyiv as a result of enemy attacks. Three of them were children.

One woman was killed. Medics hospitalized six of the injured, including two children

- the statement says.

The number of people injured in Zaporizhzhia has also increased.

As many as 30 civilians were injured as a result of the Russian strikes: 20 men and 10 women. According to the dry statistics, these are people's lives and health

- the post says.

Three people injured during the attack on an infrastructure facility suffered serious injuries, but medics assure that their injuries are not life-threatening.

The Odesa Regional Military Administration reports that, as a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Odesa. Four people are preliminarily known to have been injured, including a minor child.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, Russian forces struck a business center in Dnipro in the morning. In Kharkiv, the Russians struck a residential area. In Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. A fire broke out after the strike. Employees were inside at the time of the attack.

In addition, shopping centers, pharmaceutical manufacturing enterprises, and other civilian facilities in the capital came under attack. The injured are receiving the necessary assistance.

Koretskyi emphasized that danger remains in many regions of Ukraine.

The enemy is intensifying its terror. I urge citizens not to ignore the air-raid alert and, if possible, to stay in safe places

- he urged.

As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed28.09.26, 17:14 • 13820 views

Olga Rozgon

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