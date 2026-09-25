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Macron denied the CIA's warning about a possible Russian drone attack on France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Macron denied reports of a CIA warning about a Russian drone attack on France. At the same time, he acknowledged that the threat was possible.

Macron denied the CIA's warning about a possible Russian drone attack on France

French President Emmanuel Macron denied El Mundo's report about a CIA warning of a possible Russian drone attack on the country. This was reported by RTL, according to UNN.

Details

According to Macron, he had received such information from the intelligence agency, while "the situation is escalating and causing concern."

Hostile actions are spreading across Europe

- the French leader said.

He recalled an incident that occurred in early August at Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport, where several drones carrying explosives were discovered. One of them was near a Ukrainian military transport aircraft, while another was found not far from the airport.

"Could this happen (in France - ed.)? My answer is yes," Macron said.

We would like to remind you

The day before, El Mundo reported that U.S. intelligence had received information about possible plans by Moscow to attack Spain, France and Italy and had passed it on to the governments of those countries.

Macron proposed imposing sanctions on gasoline supplies to Russia24.08.26, 21:35 • 4455 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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