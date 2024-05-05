Berries and their health benefits

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Berries and their health benefits

Berries and their health benefits

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25234 views

Berries have numerous health benefits due to their rich nutrient content

Moderate consumption of berries in food is considered to be very beneficial. In addition to vitamins and minerals, they contain fiber, which has a beneficial effect on digestion. UNN has compiled for you the latest research by scientists on what other potential benefits berries can bring to our bodies.

Blueberry

Image

The dark blue color of the berries is due to the presence of so-called anthocyanins, which are water-soluble flavonoids that can scavenge free radicals.  Scientists suggest that these antioxidants may help protect you from cancer, heart disease and dementia, as well as strengthen your immune system. Some studies have shown that regular consumption of blueberries reduces the effects of stress on the body, as well as improving the body after exercise.

Blackberry

Image

Blackberries are high in polyphenols, chemicals that may reduce inflammation that leads to heart disease and cancer. Berries may also help the small intestine better break down sugar, which may reduce the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes. In addition, scientists have investigated the positive effects of polyphenols on people with chronic fatigue. 

Avocado

Image

Avocado is a single-seeded berry. Its tender green flesh is rich in vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. Avocado can help your heart, promote weight loss and keep you healthy in old age. But it is still recommended to consume it with caution - the berry is quite caloric. One serving is about 1/5 of a fruit.

Strawberries

Image

These berries are full of vitamin C, folic acid, fiber and antioxidants. They can help lower high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, help you control blood sugar levels and fight the effects of aging on your brain. 

Cranberries

Image

In some cases, cranberries are used in the manufacture of supplements to treat genitourinary tract infections. There are also studies showing that drinking cranberry juice helps to lower blood pressure, as well as aid in weight loss. It has also been suggested that cranberries are useful for maintaining gum health.  Cranberries contain a number of B vitamins. But it should be consumed in moderation. If you have blood diseases, stone formation, digestive problems, it is better to consult a specialist.

What foods increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease - the Ministry of Health told22.04.2024, 13:14 • 18246 views

Black rowan

Image

These dark purple berries are rich in vitamins, minerals and nutrients. For this reason, researchers are testing whether they can help prevent cervical, skin, breast and colon cancer. Scientists are also studying whether aronia berries can help fight liver disease, heart disease, and even obesity.

Buzina

Image

Elderberry is often used in folk medicine to fight the common cold. Some studies show that elderberry extract can shorten the time of flu symptoms if applied in the first day or two. But elderberry is not recommended for pregnant women, nursing mothers, people with immune system problems, diabetics, or those taking diuretics or laxatives

Red Raspberry

Image

Raspberries are rich in nutrients that can potentially help fight various cancers and can also protect your brain. Researchers believethat compounds from the phenolic family, which raspberries are rich in, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Kiwi

Image

Kiwis have lutein, which helps protect your eyes; zinc for healthy skin, hair, and nails; and potassium, which helps you exercise better.

Blueberries

Image

These berries have long been thought to improve eyesight. Scientists agree that bilberry extract may help prevent vision problems such as yellow spot degeneration and cataracts. However, more research is needed to know this for sure. Also, you should only consume supplements and preparations with blueberry extract when prescribed by your doctor. But you can treat yourself to a portion of berries, because they contain vitamin A, potassium, magnesium and other useful vitamins and minerals.

Gooseberries

Image

Gooseberries have a high content of vitamin C. The berries are also high in polyphenols, alkaloids and flavonoids. Some studies suggest that these berries may help fight cancer, improve liver health, prevent osteoporosis and treat parasites and infections, but so far there is little data to say for sure.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Health

Contact us about advertising