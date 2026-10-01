Putin, against the backdrop of nuclear threats, made a statement on international conflicts and "catastrophic scenarios"

Vladimir Putin. Photo: REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international conflicts are likely to continue amid changes in the world, but that the situation will improve as the so-called Western hegemony weakens, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

According to Putin, catastrophic scenarios must be avoided.

"Regardless of what scenario unfolds in the world in the coming years, the continuation of international conflicts is, unfortunately, quite likely. This is partly due to the fact that prolonged fundamental shifts — and the opportunities they open up — fuel ambitions and a willingness to take risks for the sake of what appears to be an enormous payoff," Putin said.

EU commented on Russia's nuclear threat against NATO over Kaliningrad

We would like to remind you

The day before, in a letter sent to NATO, Russia stated that it was ready to use nuclear weapons to defend its Baltic enclave — the Kaliningrad region.

In response, NATO "strongly condemned" Russia's nuclear threat and called on the Kremlin to end its unprovoked war in Ukraine.