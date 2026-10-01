EU commented on Russia's nuclear threat against NATO over Kaliningrad

The European Union condemns russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and will not fall into the Russian trap amid Moscow’s tactics of intimidation and fearmongering. European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand said this in response to Russia’s nuclear threats toward NATO over the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation during a briefing on October 1, UNN reports.

Details

"We reiterate our position on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Regarding this message conveyed to NATO, let me refer to NATO’s clear response, which we welcome, and we of course condemn Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric," the European Commission spokesperson said.

"The EU will not fall into Russia’s trap, and we will not reinforce the tactics of intimidation and fearmongering pursued by Moscow," he stressed.

Regarding cooperation with NATO, Wigand stated that "of course, we are working closely with NATO against threats from Russia, but you understand that we will not disclose any details of such a message. And we will monitor this."

Asked how the European Commission learned about this letter, whether Russia had informed it, whether NATO had officially informed it, and whether the European Commission had also received anything from Russia on this issue, given that European countries are involved, the European Commission spokesperson stated: "Again, as I have already said, we are working closely with NATO against threats from Russia, working closely with NATO, but I am not going to disclose any details of such communication."

"There was no letter, which means that there was no letter to the European Commission," European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho clarified.

Recall

NATO "strongly condemned" Russia’s nuclear threat in the Russian Federation’s statement regarding its enclave, the Kaliningrad region, in the Baltic region.