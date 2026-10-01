Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the "use of all types of weapons" was possible, answering a question about threats to the Kaliningrad Region. He said this at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, reports UNN.

Details

If it comes to a direct attack on the Russian Federation—in this case, Kaliningrad is meant—then, of course, the issue of the Russian Federation using all types of weapons at our country's disposal will inevitably and immediately be put on the agenda… And what form it will take—we will decide - Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

He added that no one possesses weapons of such destructive power as those currently available to Russia.

He also said that Ukraine "allegedly cannot exist independently and is losing elements of statehood."

Reminder

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that international conflicts would likely continue amid changes in the world, but the situation would improve as the so-called "Western hegemony" weakened.