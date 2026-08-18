Bezugla returned to the Servant of the People faction after two years

Majoritarian MP Mariana Bezuhla has rejoined the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" after leaving it in 2024, the parliamentary corps reported, UNN writes.

Details

This was confirmed by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksii Honcharenko on social media.

"Mariana Bezuhla has rejoined the Servant of the People faction," Honcharenko said in particular.

Background

In July 2024, Mariana Bezuhla stated that she had officially left the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People".