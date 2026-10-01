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In Kyiv, two enemy drones struck near a support of the Southern Bridge - traffic was halted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Two strikes by enemy UAVs were recorded near the supporting structure of the Southern Bridge. Metro and vehicle traffic was halted, and the bridge is being inspected.

In Kyiv, two enemy drones struck near a support of the Southern Bridge - traffic was halted
Illustrative photo

Two enemy drones struck near the supporting structure of Kyiv’s Southern Bridge. Metro and public transport traffic across the bridge has been suspended. The structure is being inspected. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on October 1 on social media, UNN writes.

Two UAV strikes near the supporting structure of the Southern Bridge. At present, metro and surface public transport traffic across the bridge has been suspended

- Klitschko wrote.

According to him, specialists from the municipal enterprise "Kyivavtoshliakhmist" are inspecting the condition of the structure following the strikes.

An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelter01.10.26, 09:40 • 14375 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv