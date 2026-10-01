The left-back of English side "Liverpool" and the Hungary national team, Milos Kerkez, as well as his father, have been added to the "Myrotvorets" database, reports UNN.

Details

Milos Kerkez was added to the "Myrotvorets" database for supporting Russian aggression and the killing of Ukrainian citizens by Russian fascist invaders, as well as for participating in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine.

During the Ukraine–Hungary match in the first round of the Nations League, a scuffle broke out on the pitch at the end of the game. First, Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai pushed Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsyhankov and ran away, after which Kerkez joined the altercation and grabbed the Ukrainian by his shirt.

After that, Kerkez's father, Zan, posted footage of the altercation on Instagram showing Kerkez holding Tsyhankov, set to a song by rappers AK-47 and "Nogгано" titled Russian Paradise.

Ukraine defeated Hungary at the start of the 2026/2027 Nations League