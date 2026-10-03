Drone fragments found in Moldova after explosions

Explosions were heard in Moldova on the morning of October 3, and drone fragments were found. This was reported by the country's police, writes UNN.

Details

"This morning, several residents of the Căușeni, Ștefan Vodă, Anenii Noi, and Hîncești districts reported explosions outside some populated areas," the statement said.

At 7:50 a.m. local time, as reported, police were notified of an explosion outside the city of Căușeni, where thick smoke was observed. "Drone fragments were found at the scene," the statement said.

"Drone fragments were also found near the settlements of Dubovca and Hîncești," Moldova's police reported.

It was also reported that "at the same time, near the settlement of Crocmaz, in the Ștefan Vodă district, an explosion occurred in a vineyard, near an agricultural brigade. No casualties have been reported. The incident resulted in a vegetation fire, and the brigade's windows were damaged."

Moldova's police also showed drone fragments found in the Anenii Noi district, between the villages of Delacău and Puhăceni; drone fragments found near the village of Crocmaz, Ștefan Vodă district, in the area of an agricultural brigade; drone fragments found in the Hîncești district, on the outskirts of the village of Dubovca; drone fragments found in the Anenii Noi district, between the villages of Delacău and Puhăceni; and drone fragments found near the village of Constantinovca, Căușeni district, where a vegetation fire broke out after the explosion.

Police are working at the scene and documenting the incidents; the circumstances of the incidents have yet to be established. Citizens are urged to remain calm, avoid areas where explosions have been reported, and not touch or approach suspicious objects or fragments.

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