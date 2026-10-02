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Apparent drone crashed in Romania amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, causing a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

An apparent drone crashed near Plauru in Romania and caused a fire. There were no casualties or damage; the Ministry of Defense is conducting an investigation.

Apparent drone crashed in Romania amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, causing a fire

In Romania, during the night of October 2, what was preliminarily identified as a drone was found to have crashed near the border, amid the Russian attack on Ukraine, followed by a fire. This was reported by the country's Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

During the night of October 1–2, the radar surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defense detected new drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania, in the northern part of Tulcea County. At around 5:00 a.m., a report was received that an object, presumably a drone, had crashed in the area of Plauru, Tulcea County, after which a fire broke out that caused no casualties or material damage

- Romania's Ministry of Defense reported.

A special vehicle from Romania's emergency services (IGSU) and Ministry of Defense teams were reportedly dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire. The area was secured, and specialized teams from the country's Ministry of Defense, as stated, will conduct an on-site investigation.

"We would like to note that the radar systems of the Ministry of National Defense did not report any unauthorized intrusions into the national airspace during the preceding night," the statement said.

Drone fell and exploded in Moldova amid Russia's attack on Ukraine; Romania scrambled F-18s30.09.26, 09:54 • 4823 views

Julia Shramko

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