Drone fell and exploded in Moldova amid Russia's attack on Ukraine; Romania scrambled F-18s

A drone flew in and exploded near the city of Bender in Moldova on the morning of September 30, amid the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine. Fighter jets were scrambled again in Romania overnight. UNN reports this, citing data from the police and defense agencies of the countries.

A drone fell and exploded in Moldova

This morning, at around 05:40, police were informed that a drone had been spotted flying at a low altitude over the vicinity of the municipality of Bender. The aircraft later fell in a rural area of the village of Hîrbovăț, in Anenii Noi District, where it exploded. Preliminary reports indicated that there were no casualties - the Moldovan police reported.

The area was secured, and specialized police units were dispatched to the scene.

"Experts are to examine the object and establish all the circumstances of the incident. Police urge citizens not to approach or touch any suspicious fragments or objects, and to avoid the area until the inspections are completed," the statement said.

The incident was confirmed by Moldova's Ministry of Defense.

"Against the backdrop of massive attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, the national integrated monitoring system reported that today, September 30, at around 05:43, a drone had flown through the national airspace and fallen on the outskirts of the village of Hîrbovăț, in Anenii Noi District, where it exploded," the Moldovan defense agency said in a statement.

The Air Operations Service, as noted, continues to monitor the airspace in coordination with the competent authorities and partners.

As noted, police and representatives of the national army were sent to the scene to investigate the incident.

Romania scrambled fighter jets

"During the night of September 29–30, the radar surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defence detected an aerial target moving east of Izmail, in Ukrainian territory, near the river border with Romania," Romania's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

Two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force, which are on duty as part of enhanced air policing, took off to monitor the situation - Romania's Ministry of National Defence noted.

Residents in the north of Tulcea County were alerted, and at 00:35 an RO-Alert message was sent.

"No violations of the national airspace were detected. The air raid alert ended at 01:10," the statement said.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Zircon missiles and ballistic missiles — five missiles and 155 of 188 drones were neutralized