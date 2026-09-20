During two seasons of the Vivaldi offensive operation, Ukrainian soldiers brought 125 km² of territory back under Ukraine’s control. This was reported by the Third Army Corps, according to UNN.

Details

"Vivaldi" is ongoing and gaining momentum. The Third Corps liberated Shandryholove and Derylove and established full control over Drobysheve. In Seasons 1 and 2 of the Vivaldi offensive operation, the Third Army Corps and attached units have already returned 125 km² of territory to Ukrainian control, of which 50 km² were de-occupied - said Corps Commander Andrii Biletskyi.

The military also reported the destruction of 800 enemy soldiers. According to available data, Russia’s total losses over both seasons amount to more than 3,000 personnel.

At the same time, the corps continues to wear down the offensive potential of three Russian armies at once—the 20th, 25th, and 1st Tank Armies.

During assault operations, UAVs and ground robotic systems always move ahead of the infantry. The Third Army Corps was the first in the world to begin deploying ground robotic systems by air. Our heavy bombers deliver kamikaze ground robotic systems more than 10 kilometers behind enemy lines - Andrii Biletskyi emphasized.

According to the corps, artillery and unmanned systems struck command posts, communications hubs, logistics facilities, crossings, and enemy reserves. Air defense and electronic warfare ensured protection of the combat zone.

Blinded, the enemy failed to uncover the operation’s plan, while our units consolidated their positions on the liberated lines. The success of the second season was ensured by soldiers of the 60th Mechanized Brigade, the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, the 3rd Assault Brigade’s battalion tactical group, the 21st Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion KRAKEN, the 3rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, and the corps’ 25th Separate Tank Battalion, as well as attached units—the 66th Mechanized Brigade, the 85th Tank Group of the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment, the Artan special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and the 10th Mobile Border Detachment DOZOR. Vivaldi’s music continues. And the next news is coming soon - the post says.

To remind you

During the Vivaldi operation, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian Rubikon UAV unit.