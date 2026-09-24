Trump's meeting with Xi near the aircraft was compared to Putin's reception in Alaska

In the United States, the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, September 23, was compared with the meeting between the American leader and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in Alaska last year. UNN reports this, citing AP.

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Chinese President Xi was greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump with a rare welcome beside the aircraft after their senior officials agreed to extend the trade truce until January.

Trade was one of the biggest stumbling blocks between the two superpowers, alongside artificial intelligence, Trump's war with Iran, and China's plans regarding Taiwan. But much of Xi's three-day visit is expected to be more about pomp than substance, beginning with Trump's decision to greet Xi after he landed rather than wait for him to arrive at the White House, the publication notes.

As the Chinese leader was greeted at the foot of the stairs beside the aircraft door, a 30-meter red carpet was laid out. A 21-member honor guard lined both sides of the carpet, while Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stood beside the aircraft's stairs, where they greeted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, with handshakes.

The long red carpet resembled a similarly exceptionally long one that the United States laid out for Vladimir Putin when he landed at a U.S. Air Force base in Alaska last summer for a summit aimed at trying to end Russia's war in Ukraine - the publication says.

Xi's welcoming ceremony also included a flyover by two B-1 bombers, platoons from each branch of the armed forces, as well as the presentation of the flags and anthems of both countries. Trump and his wife spoke to their counterparts, but their words could not be heard. Trump, who was wearing gloves and a coat even though it was relatively warm outside—17 degrees Celsius—removed one of his gloves to shake Xi's hand. At one point, he patted Xi on the back and said something indistinct to him.

"I think they appreciate it, incredible people," Trump told reporters after returning to the White House on Wednesday evening.

In a statement marking his arrival in the United States, China's leader wrote that his country and the United States "should be partners, not rivals. The achievement of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the return of America to greatness can go hand in hand, and the two countries can contribute to each other's success, thereby benefiting the wider world."

"China and the United States should be partners, not rivals": Xi Jinping arrives for a meeting with Trump

Trump has made it clear that he wants to impress Xi, telling reporters in recent weeks that he was glad his new "work of art"—the helipad—would be ready for the visit, while lamenting that his enormous White House ballroom would not be ready, the publication reports.

"It's a shame we won't have it by tomorrow evening," Trump repeated on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Trump sought to replicate the grandeur with which he was welcomed in China earlier this year. Xi was not at the airport to greet Trump—instead, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng was there. But a red carpet was laid out for Air Force One in Beijing. A military honor guard, a military band, and about 300 Chinese youths waving Chinese and American flags and chanting, "Welcome, welcome! A warm welcome!" were also present.

The U.S. first lady said earlier Wednesday that her husband had decided to personally greet Xi when he arrived in Washington because "they have a great relationship."

"He is coming to our land, and we should welcome them with the greatest respect," she said of Xi and his wife during an interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program.

An AP correspondent in Washington reported that President Trump was expected to show China's leader special treatment at the beginning of the state visit.

On Friday, Xi and Peng will return to the White House for private tea with the Trumps before joining them on a tour of the National Archives in Washington. The White House said they would view historical documents highlighting relations between the two countries.

Extension of the trade truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the extension of the truce ahead of the visit, under which the countries agreed to reduce tariffs and refrain from imposing new trade restrictions, during an interview with Fox News, when Trump welcomed Xi at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

"China and the United States should be partners, not rivals": Xi Jinping arrives for a meeting with Trump

"I don't know whether a bigger deal can be reached. I don't know whether we'll simply close the existing deal," Bessent said in the interview, noting that an extension through January 10 could give the leaders more time to discuss these issues at upcoming international summits in China in November and in Florida in December.