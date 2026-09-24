"China and the United States should be partners, not rivals": Xi Jinping arrives for a meeting with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in the United States for a three-day visit. Talks with Donald Trump will take place at the White House on September 24.
China's leader Xi Jinping arrived in the United States for a three-day state visit. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that at the airport at Joint Base Andrews, a military base near Washington, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan were personally greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The main talks between the two leaders will take place at the White House on September 24
In a statement marking his arrival, Xi Jinping said that his country and the United States "should be partners, not rivals."
Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and restoring America's greatness can go hand in hand, and the two countries can contribute to each other's success, thereby benefiting the entire world
We remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked U.S. President Donald Trump to involve China's leader Xi Jinping in pressuring Russia to end the war.
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